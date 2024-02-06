SEMO fall enrollment falls 2% compared to last year

Fall 2023 student enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University has declined more than 2% from last year.

Debbie Below, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success, reported to the university's Board of Governors on Thursday, Sept. 21, and stated the fall 2023 census showed a total of 9,686 graduate and undergraduate students. That is 241 fewer students than in fall 2022.

Below stated shrinking college enrollment is a trend felt by many higher education institutions across the country.

"We have been losing undergraduates as a nation, in the Midwest and as a state," Below said. "The 'enrollment cliff' is real. Colleges and universities nationwide will see a severe decline in enrollment by 2025."

She said Missouri has seen a consistent decline since 2014, and enrollment is down between 18% and 20% across the state. Below stated it's a "tough and competitive" time for freshman enrollment, where 19% fewer students are going to college at all, and 23% fewer are staying in Missouri for college.

"It is something we pay very close attention to as a university," Below said. "We're constantly making decisions about altering our academic program offerings and the way we offer those to meet that demand."

While enrollment numbers may be down, Below said she was pleased to report the university retained 76% of students from 2022 to 2023, a 2% increase. She said SEMO's four-year graduation rate is 43% compared to the national average of 30%.