SEMO fall enrollment falls 2% compared to last year

Fall 2023 student enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University has declined more than 2% from last year.
Debbie Below, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success, reported to the university's Board of Governors on Thursday, Sept. 21, and stated the fall 2023 census showed a total of 9,686 graduate and undergraduate students. That is 241 fewer students than in fall 2022.
Below stated shrinking college enrollment is a trend felt by many higher education institutions across the country.
"We have been losing undergraduates as a nation, in the Midwest and as a state," Below said. "The 'enrollment cliff' is real. Colleges and universities nationwide will see a severe decline in enrollment by 2025."
She said Missouri has seen a consistent decline since 2014, and enrollment is down between 18% and 20% across the state. Below stated it's a "tough and competitive" time for freshman enrollment, where 19% fewer students are going to college at all, and 23% fewer are staying in Missouri for college.
"It is something we pay very close attention to as a university," Below said. "We're constantly making decisions about altering our academic program offerings and the way we offer those to meet that demand."
While enrollment numbers may be down, Below said she was pleased to report the university retained 76% of students from 2022 to 2023, a 2% increase. She said SEMO's four-year graduation rate is 43% compared to the national average of 30%.
Below said she was also encouraged by the record number of high school students participating in SEMO's dual credit programs. She said SEMO serves 1,465 students in 54 high schools in the state, and 979 of those students completed at least 12 hours of college course credits.
"That's equivalent to a full-time semester," Below said. "We've found that students who do this are 23% more likely to graduate college in four years than students who have not done that. They're staying with us, and they're far more likely to finish their degree in four years."
Below said the university has implemented and continues to create strategies to maintain and grow enrollment including the National Tuition Rate where the tuition cost is the same for both in and out-of-state students. She said the addition of programs in professional pilot training and computer science and cybersecurity have brought in more new students than the university projected.
Below highlighted the recruitment efforts of the Holland College of Arts and Media that participated in more than 150 outreach activities and school visits, which resulted in a 3% growth in undergraduate students. She said the university is actively creating ways other departments can follow their lead.
But, according to Below, SEMO's best strategy is their brand.
"Our brand is our ability to give our students the opportunities to be mentored and meeting students where they are. Our faculty give them that personalized support," Below said. "We have to differentiate. We are not a large university, and that is a huge asset for us. There are a lot of students looking for this size of institution. They are going to thrive here. We can transform, and we do, transform lives."
According to the university's website, www.semo.edu/ir, the census showed 14% minority students and 12% international students. The site stated there are 648 Black, 268 Hispanic and 95 Asian students and a total of 1,153 international students.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.