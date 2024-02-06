All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 24, 2017

SEMO Fair Winners

1st: Ainsley and Lux Strickland, Essex, Missouri 2nd: Blaine and Brady Torbet, Cape Girardeau 3rd: Ayden and Austin Moreland, Cape Girardeau 4th: Hadley and Madelyn Musgraves, Jackson 1st: Bryce and William Max, Jackson 2nd: Jerry and Stosh Gilliams, Marble Hill, Missouri...

SEMO Fair Twin Look-a-Like

1st: Ainsley and Lux Strickland, Essex, Missouri

2nd: Blaine and Brady Torbet, Cape Girardeau

3rd: Ayden and Austin Moreland, Cape Girardeau

4th: Hadley and Madelyn Musgraves, Jackson

Father/Son Look-a-Like

1st: Bryce and William Max, Jackson

2nd: Jerry and Stosh Gilliams, Marble Hill, Missouri

3rd: John and Max Spear, Cape Girardeau

Baby Boy Contest

3-6 months

1st: Kyncire Fleming, parent, Brie Fleming, Cape Girardeau

2nd: Parker Hale, parents, Shelby and Gerad Hale, Thebes, Illinois

3rd: Laken Matty, parents, Lindsey and Brandon Matty, Cape Girardeau

7-9 months

1st: Lincoln Hobek, parents, Sara and Nick Hobeck, Jackson

2nd: William Roy Max II, parents, Brittany and Bryce Max, Jackson

3rd: Brady Torbet, parents, Danielle and Matthew Torbet, Cape Girardeau

13-15 months

1st: Vincent Kearnes, parents, Connie and Rob Kearns, Cape Girardeau

2nd: Connor Edwards, parents, Elizabeth Sexton and Daniel Edwards, Chaffee, Missouri

3rd: Uriah Moore-Stewart, parents, Lackyn Moore and Devin Stewart, Cape Girardeau

4th: Zaiden Nelson, parents, Georgia Jones and Detndre Nelson, Cape Girardeau

16-18 months

1st: Korbin Jackson, parents, Rochelle and Shawn Jackson, Scott City

2nd: Ruger Down, parents, Skyler and Justin Dow, Oak Ridge

3rd: Owen Heisserer, parents, Susan and Trevor Heisserer, Jackson

19-24 months

1st: Oliver Rhodes, parents, Bethany and Kendall Rhodes, Cape Girardeau

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

2nd: Lucas Lowery, parents, Sandy and Eddie Lowery, Cape Girardeau

Mother/Daughter Look-a-Like Contest

1st: Raquel, Kynlee and Keeley Dannenmuller, Scott City

2nd: Desiree and Ty'Liah Crigler, Portageville, Missouri

3rd: Andrea and Amylia Cienstbach, Cape Girardeau

Baby Girl Contest

3-6 months

1st: Charolette Roth, parents, Travis and Katie Roth, Friedheim

2nd: Olivia Lekki, parents, Dennis and Misty Lekki, Jackson

3rd: Ayslee King, parents, Dexter King and Janease Wright, Cape Girardeau

7-9 months

1st: Madelyn Musgrave, parents, Gene and Brittany Musgrave, Jackson

2nd: Ruth Gipson, parents, Steve and Ellen Gipson, Cape Girardeau

3rd: Kinley Lasters, parents, Kerry and Ashley Laster, Bell City, Missouri

10-12 months

1st: Bristol Rodgers, parents, Jeremy and Amber Rodgers

2nd: Ella Seabaugh, parents, Jeremy and Sarah Seabaugh, Jackson

3rd: Amberly Fernandez, parents, David and Phebee Fernandez, Cape Girardeau

13-15 months

1st: Anya Walker, parents, Zeno and Liza Walker, Jackson

2nd: Charlotte Driskell, parents, Larry and Danielle Driskell, Cape Girardeau

3rd: Ronni Lynn Johnson, parents, Drew and Shelby Johnson, Fredericktown, Missouri

16-18 months

1st: Lilly McQuillen, parents, Robert McQuillen and Jessica Griffith, Cape Girardeau

2nd: MaKenna Cole, parents, Jacob and Sarah Cole, Thebes, Illinois

3rd: Kendall Deneke, parents, Josh and Jessica Deneke, Whitewater

19-24 months

1st: Adalyn Blackwell, parents, Tyler and Sarah Blackwell, Jackson

2nd: Visian Renae Begley, parents, Jillian and the late A.J. Begley

3rd: Ava Poyner, parents, Gary and Danielle Poyner, Cape Girardeau

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy