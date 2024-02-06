SEMO Fair Winners

1st: Ainsley and Lux Strickland, Essex, Missouri
2nd: Blaine and Brady Torbet, Cape Girardeau
3rd: Ayden and Austin Moreland, Cape Girardeau
4th: Hadley and Madelyn Musgraves, Jackson
1st: Bryce and William Max, Jackson
2nd: Jerry and Stosh Gilliams, Marble Hill, Missouri
3rd: John and Max Spear, Cape Girardeau
3-6 months
1st: Kyncire Fleming, parent, Brie Fleming, Cape Girardeau
2nd: Parker Hale, parents, Shelby and Gerad Hale, Thebes, Illinois
3rd: Laken Matty, parents, Lindsey and Brandon Matty, Cape Girardeau
7-9 months
1st: Lincoln Hobek, parents, Sara and Nick Hobeck, Jackson
2nd: William Roy Max II, parents, Brittany and Bryce Max, Jackson
3rd: Brady Torbet, parents, Danielle and Matthew Torbet, Cape Girardeau
13-15 months
1st: Vincent Kearnes, parents, Connie and Rob Kearns, Cape Girardeau
2nd: Connor Edwards, parents, Elizabeth Sexton and Daniel Edwards, Chaffee, Missouri
3rd: Uriah Moore-Stewart, parents, Lackyn Moore and Devin Stewart, Cape Girardeau
4th: Zaiden Nelson, parents, Georgia Jones and Detndre Nelson, Cape Girardeau
16-18 months
1st: Korbin Jackson, parents, Rochelle and Shawn Jackson, Scott City
2nd: Ruger Down, parents, Skyler and Justin Dow, Oak Ridge
3rd: Owen Heisserer, parents, Susan and Trevor Heisserer, Jackson
19-24 months
1st: Oliver Rhodes, parents, Bethany and Kendall Rhodes, Cape Girardeau
2nd: Lucas Lowery, parents, Sandy and Eddie Lowery, Cape Girardeau
1st: Raquel, Kynlee and Keeley Dannenmuller, Scott City
2nd: Desiree and Ty'Liah Crigler, Portageville, Missouri
3rd: Andrea and Amylia Cienstbach, Cape Girardeau
3-6 months
1st: Charolette Roth, parents, Travis and Katie Roth, Friedheim
2nd: Olivia Lekki, parents, Dennis and Misty Lekki, Jackson
3rd: Ayslee King, parents, Dexter King and Janease Wright, Cape Girardeau
7-9 months
1st: Madelyn Musgrave, parents, Gene and Brittany Musgrave, Jackson
2nd: Ruth Gipson, parents, Steve and Ellen Gipson, Cape Girardeau
3rd: Kinley Lasters, parents, Kerry and Ashley Laster, Bell City, Missouri
10-12 months
1st: Bristol Rodgers, parents, Jeremy and Amber Rodgers
2nd: Ella Seabaugh, parents, Jeremy and Sarah Seabaugh, Jackson
3rd: Amberly Fernandez, parents, David and Phebee Fernandez, Cape Girardeau
13-15 months
1st: Anya Walker, parents, Zeno and Liza Walker, Jackson
2nd: Charlotte Driskell, parents, Larry and Danielle Driskell, Cape Girardeau
3rd: Ronni Lynn Johnson, parents, Drew and Shelby Johnson, Fredericktown, Missouri
16-18 months
1st: Lilly McQuillen, parents, Robert McQuillen and Jessica Griffith, Cape Girardeau
2nd: MaKenna Cole, parents, Jacob and Sarah Cole, Thebes, Illinois
3rd: Kendall Deneke, parents, Josh and Jessica Deneke, Whitewater
19-24 months
1st: Adalyn Blackwell, parents, Tyler and Sarah Blackwell, Jackson
2nd: Visian Renae Begley, parents, Jillian and the late A.J. Begley
3rd: Ava Poyner, parents, Gary and Danielle Poyner, Cape Girardeau
