NewsAugust 24, 2023

SEMO faculty recital to celebrate cello, string bass

Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music will present "The Elephant and The Swan", a faculty recital of music celebrating the cello and string bass, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Shuck Music Recital Hall, 518 S. Fountain St...

Danny Walter
Sara Edgerton
Sara Edgerton

Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music will present "The Elephant and The Swan", a faculty recital of music celebrating the cello and string bass, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Shuck Music Recital Hall, 518 S. Fountain St.

The concert will feature university faculty members Sara Edgerton on cello and string bass, Paul Thompson on piano and Shane Mizicko on vibraphone.

Edgerton, cello professor and director of Orchestra and Applied Low Strings, said she wanted to highlight the "fantastic sounds and range" of the cello and string bass during her recital.

Included in the program will be "The Elephant" for string bass and "The Swan" for cello, two well-known movements from Camille Saint-Sa'ns' "Carnival of the Animals".

"These pieces wonderfully showcase the versatility of both instruments," Edgerton said. "Especially with 'The Elephant' because you don't often get to hear string bass solos on stage. It's a beautiful, really interesting instrument."

Edgerton said the program will also include "short, colorful, characteristic" compositions from the Baroque era to the music of the 21st century, from composers such as Arcangelo Corelli, Everett Gates and Ida Carroll.

The recital is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased by calling the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2265, online at www.rivercampus.org or at the door on the evening of the concert.

Local News
