SEMO faculty recital to celebrate cello, string bass

Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music will present "The Elephant and The Swan", a faculty recital of music celebrating the cello and string bass, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Shuck Music Recital Hall, 518 S. Fountain St.

The concert will feature university faculty members Sara Edgerton on cello and string bass, Paul Thompson on piano and Shane Mizicko on vibraphone.

Edgerton, cello professor and director of Orchestra and Applied Low Strings, said she wanted to highlight the "fantastic sounds and range" of the cello and string bass during her recital.