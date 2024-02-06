SEMO expands test-optional admissions for Fall 2021

Southeast Missouri State University will expand test-optional admissions and scholarships for new students in fall 2021, president Carlos Vargas announced Wednesday.

Test-optional means students are not required to submit an ACT or SAT score to be admitted or receive scholarships.

Due to standardized test dates being canceled across the nation in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, Vargas said the test-optional initiative has been expanded in efforts to provide greater access to higher education.

For fall 2021, Vargas said Southeast will extend the test-optional offer to more students who have completed the required high school curriculum and accumulated the required GPA of 2.75. The previous requirement for test-optional admission was a 3.5 GPA.

The value of academic scholarships a student may obtain as test-optional has also been increased.