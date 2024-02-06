All sections
NewsNovember 1, 2021
SEMO exceeds COVID-19 vaccination goal, receives extended Thanksgiving break
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced Friday the campus community exceeded its 70% COVID-19 vaccination goal. As a result, the university will be closed the week of Thanksgiving, Vargas said, as promised in an Aug. 26 email announcing The Great SEMO Vaccine Give Away Get Away incentive program...
Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University
Southeast Missouri State University Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced Friday the campus community exceeded its 70% COVID-19 vaccination goal.

As a result, the university will be closed the week of Thanksgiving, Vargas said, as promised in an Aug. 26 email announcing The Great SEMO Vaccine Give Away Get Away incentive program.

Classes scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23 will be canceled, and university offices will be closed Nov. 22 through 26.

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

