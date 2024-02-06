Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced Friday the campus community exceeded its 70% COVID-19 vaccination goal.
As a result, the university will be closed the week of Thanksgiving, Vargas said, as promised in an Aug. 26 email announcing The Great SEMO Vaccine Give Away Get Away incentive program.
Classes scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23 will be canceled, and university offices will be closed Nov. 22 through 26.
