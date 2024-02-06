SEMO English professor's new novel tackles grief, loss

Southeast Missouri State University English professor James Brubaker will launch his latest novel next week.

"We Are Ghost Lit", Brubaker's second novel, centers around themes of loss and grief.

The novel, although a work of fiction, takes its starting point from a real- life incident; the mysterious and unexpected death of Brubaker's best friend is where "We Are Ghost Lit" takes off and moves on to the world of fiction.

"The novel uses that very real loss as a starting point. While there are a few things that I wanted to be a part of the novel to memorialize my friend, it definitely goes to different places," he said.

The novel consists of three interwoven stories that all come together at the end.

In the first part, the reader will witness the first narrator (who has Brubaker's name) grieve after the loss of his best friend. He tries to solve the mystery of this unexpected death by speculating. These sections are written in second-person to the deceased friend.

"A big part of the character's development through the novel is figuring out how to forgive himself and find meaning in grief and loss at the same time," Brubaker said

The second part is written in brackets where a second narrator (who also has Brubaker's name) comments on the events happening in the other parts of the novel.

The third part is about a celestial being made of stardust named Starman who drifts through the cosmos in search of answers about his origin and identity.