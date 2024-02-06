A growing number of business economists believe the United States will slip into an economic recession in the next couple of years, but an economics professor at Southeast Missouri State University says it’s difficult to forecast exactly when it will start.

“If I knew, I’d be rich,” said David Yaskewich, chairman of the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance in the university’s Harrison College of Business and Computing.

According to a survey released earlier this week by the National Association for Business Economics, 74% of survey respondents said they believe a slowing economy will lead to a recession by the end of 2021. Of the 226 economists who responded to the NABE survey between July 14 and Aug. 1, 2% said they expect a recession to begin this year, 38% think it will occur in 2020, while 34% believe the recession will start in 2021. That’s up from 25% in a survey taken in February.

“With the slower growth rates that we are beginning to see and that are forecast for the next year, I think the economy is more vulnerable to a recession, so I would agree with that survey of economists,” Yaskewich said. “But pinpointing the date or quarter of the next recession is something that’s a lot more difficult.”

President Donald Trump has downplayed concerns about a recession, offering an optimistic economic outlook even after last week’s steep drop in the financial markets when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800 points Aug. 14, its biggest one-day fall in 2019.

Indeed, the economy has been robust over the past couple of years, Yaskewich said.

“Right now, if we were to describe the economy it would be described as strong,” he said, noting unemployment numbers are near a 50-year low and “the job market and incomes are both somewhat strong.”

Consumer confidence also appears to be relatively high. U.S. retail sales figures for July, released last Thursday, showed the biggest jump in four months.

However, Yaskewich pointed to some troubling signs on the horizon.

“The forecasts for growth in the next year are somewhat slower than they were the previous year, so slower growth is one concern in assessing if a recession is likely or not,” he noted.

Many economists say recessions are “cyclical” and typically happen every six to 10 years.