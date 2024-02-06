SEMO District Fair winners 10-8-17

Reserve champion bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson

Junior champion bull: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge

Grand champion bull: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge

Reserve grand champion bull: Austin and Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Commercial

Champion heifer calf: Hannah Brunke, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Hannah Brunke, Jackson

Junior champion heifer: Lawson Burgfeld, Jackson

Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Michele Schabbing, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion heifer: Hunter Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion heifer: Hannah Brunke, Jackson

Reserve grand champion heifer: Lawson Burgfeld, Jackson

Grand champion cow/calf: Michele Schabbing, Cape Girardeau

DAIRY

Brown Swiss

Junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson

Senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Guernsey

Junior champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Senior champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois

Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Holstein

Junior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge

Senior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge

Reserve senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Grand champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge

Reserve grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Jersey

Junior champion female: Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Milking Shorthorn

Junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

DRAFT HORSES AND MULES

Draft Mules

Grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Reserve grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Champion miniature mule: Chris McGrath, Butler, Missouri

Reserve champion miniature mule: Cody Hahs, Oak Ridge

Draft Ponies

Champion stallion: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion mare: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion mare: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion mare: Kauffman Brothers, Arthur, Illinois

Reserve champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Hope Redeker, Grover, Missouri

Reserve champion gelding: George Cox, Advance, Missouri

SWINE

Champion Yorkshire Gilt: Lydia Shinn, Jackson

Reserve champion Yorkshire Gilt: Gavin Shinn, Jackson

Champion gilt, other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve champion gilt, other breeds: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri

Champion commercial gilt: Levi Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri

Reserve champion commercial gilt: Ronnie Seyer, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion purebred market barrows: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri

Reserve champion purebred market barrows: Gavin Shinn, Jackson

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Dorset: Chad and Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Katahdins: Chad and Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Tunis: Jera Kranawetter, Jackson

Corriedale: Jera Kranawetter, Jackson

Other Wool Breeds: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Other Meat Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS

Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion: All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class, Paige Burns, Auxvasse, Missouri

Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion large duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri

Champion bantam duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri

Champion goose: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri

Champion turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Champion guinea: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Champion large pigeon class: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion small pigeon class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Champion medium rabbit class: Breeann Johnson, Olive Branch, Illinois

Champion small rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion pigeon: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion rabbit: Breeann Johnson, Olive Branch, Illinois

Field Crops

Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion 10 ears of corn: Halle Swallows, Essex, Missouri

Grand champion one ear of corn: Matt Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion three stalks of soybeans, oil: Emily Blunt, Essex, Missouri

Grand champion Hay Bale: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of show, fruits: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Best of show, vegetables: Laura Finstad, Anna, Illinois

Best of show, miscellaneous: Lisa McArthur, Jackson

Best of show, garden display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson

Floriculture

Best of show, potted plant: Nancy Davidson, Sikeston, Missouri

Best of show, cut flowers: Pat Hecht, Jackson

Best of show, arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau

Family and Consumer Science

Best of show, canning: David Davidson, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, baking: Barbara Marshall, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, sewing: Catherine Ring, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, quilts, hand-quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show, quilts, machine-quilting: Julie Wilson, Jackson

Best of show, quilts, applique: Helen Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of Show award winners in quilts received Certificates from Golden Needle, Cape Girardeau.

Photography

Best of show: Sarah Bollinger, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, Age 12 and under: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville, Missouri

Both winners were awarded $25 cash

Fine Arts

Best of show: Wade Cannon, Chaffee, Missouri

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of show: Christy Upchurch, Marble Hill, Missouri