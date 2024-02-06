SEMO District Fair winners 10-8-17

Youth
1st: Austin Bodenstein
2nd: Dillon Aufdenberg
3rd: Lucy Dicks
Adults
1st: Luke Aufdenberg
2nd: Renee Peters
3rd: Truffy
Supreme female champion: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
Reserve supreme female champion: Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA
Angus
Grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
Polled hereford
Grand champion bull: Clay Bollinger, Meadow Heights FFA
Simmental
Grand champion: heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Other breeds
Grand champion heifer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
Grand champion bull: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand championbull: Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA
Commercial
Grand champion: heifer: Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA
FFA steers
(sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)
Grand champion: FFA steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion: FFA steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
(4-H/FFA Competing for Supreme Steer status)
Supreme grand champion steer: Lane Bolliner, Jackson FFA
Reserve supreme grand champion steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
FFA beef showmanship
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Paige Birk, Jackson FFA
FFA daily rate of gain: Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA
FFA market goats
(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand champion market goat: Lane McDaniel, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Reserve grand champion market goat: Matthew Gardner, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA goat showmanship
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Matthew Gardner, Senath-Hornersville FFA
(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand champion ram: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Reserve grand champion ram: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Grand champion ewe: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Reserve grand champion ewe: Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Grand champion market lamb: Cally Jackson, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Reserve grand champion market lamb: Kristen Johnson, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA sheep showmanship
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
Grand champion commercial gilt: Michaela Dyer, Jackson FFA
Market swine
(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand champion market swine: Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA
Reserve grand champion market swine: Hunter Wessell, Jackson FFA
FFA swine showmanship
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA
AG mechanics
(sponsored by Metalweld, Inc. and Ozark-Gas Equipment and Supply)
Grand champion: Blake Krause, Perryville FFA
Reserve grand champion: Sam Baer, Perryville FFA
4-H/FFA tractor rodeo
(sponsored by Davis Farm Supply)
1st place: Ivan Smallen, Fredericktown FFA
2nd place: Lane Criddle, Jackson FFA
3rd place: Jacob Allgier, Fredericktown FFA
4th place: Mason Hinkle, Fredericktown FFA
4-H/FFA public speaking contest
(sponsored by Bank of Advance and Stoddard County Feed and Seed)
1st place: Judson Mayfield, Woodland FFA
2nd place: Samuel Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA
3rd place: Alexis Wilkinson, Sikeston FFA
4th place: Logan Limbaugh, Doniphan FFA
Other awards/recognition
FFA dairy
(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson)
Grand champion: heifer: Colton Unnerstall, Meadow Heights FFA
Ffa dairy showmanship: Colton Unnerstall, Meadow Heights FFA
4-H/FFA swine carcass judging
(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
1st place: Michaela Dyer, Jackson FFA
2nd place: Samuel Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA
FFA herdsman award
(sponsored by Agri Systems, Cape and Jackson): Kyle Lappe, Jackson FFA
Youth in agriculutre award
(sponsored by River Radio Group): Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Angus
Champion heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Kyle Lappe, Jackson
Junior champion heifer: Kirk Boecker, Bentonville, AR
Reserve junior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri
Reserve senior champion heifer: Maya Simovski, Buncombe, Illinois
Grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Kirk Boecker, Bentonville, Arkansas
Champion bull calf: Brian Meier, Jackson
Reserve champion bull calf: Gary Rheinecker, Cutler, Illinois
Junior champion bull: Brian Meier, Jackson
Reserve junior champion bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson
Grand champion bull: Brian Meier, Jackson
Reserve grand champion bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson
Charolais
Champion heifer calf: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Michaela Haley-Roth, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Junior champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve junior champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve senior champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Champion bull calf: Michaela Haley-Roth, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve champion bull calf: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Junior champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve junior champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Senior champion bull: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Mike Haley, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve grand champion bull: Michaela Haley-Roth, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Hereford
Champion heifer calf: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Junior champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Reserve junior champion: Heifer, Makayla Reynolds, Huntsville, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Reserve senior champion: heifer: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Reserve grand champion heifer: Debra Bacon, Siloam Spring, Arkansas
Grand champion cow/calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Champion bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve champion bull calf: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Junior champion bull: Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri
Reserve junior champion bull: Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri
Senior champion bull: Gary Rheinecker, Cutler, Illinois
Reserve senior champion bull: Lauren Crutsinger, Whitewater, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve grand champion bull: Debra Bacon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Simmental
Champion heifer calf: Roger Eakins, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Samantha Lowman, Cape Girardeau
Junior champion heifer: Kelly Hahs, Oak Ridge
Reserve junior champion Heifer: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri
Reserve Senior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson
Grand champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Roger Eakins, Jackson
Champion bull calf: Roger Eakins, Jackson
Reserve champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Junior champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Reserve junior champion bull: Greg Jung, Altenburg, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Roger Eakins, Jackson
Reserve grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
All Other Breeds
Champion heifer calf: Samantha Lowman, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion heifer calf: Lydia and Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Junior champion heifer: Jared Collier, Dongola, Illinois
Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Senior champion heifer: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Reserve senior champion heifer: Lydia and Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Reserve grand champion heifer: Samantha Lowman, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion cow/calf: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Champion bull calf: Austin and Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve champion bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson
Junior champion bull: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Grand champion bull: Brian Myers, Oak Ridge
Reserve grand champion bull: Austin and Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Commercial
Champion heifer calf: Hannah Brunke, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Hannah Brunke, Jackson
Junior champion heifer: Lawson Burgfeld, Jackson
Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Senior champion heifer: Michele Schabbing, Cape Girardeau
Reserve senior champion heifer: Hunter Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion heifer: Hannah Brunke, Jackson
Reserve grand champion heifer: Lawson Burgfeld, Jackson
Grand champion cow/calf: Michele Schabbing, Cape Girardeau
DAIRY
Brown Swiss
Junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson
Senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Guernsey
Junior champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Senior champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois
Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Grand champion female: Douglas Wagner, Marissa, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Holstein
Junior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge
Senior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge
Reserve senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Grand champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge
Reserve grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Jersey
Junior champion female: Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve senior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Milking Shorthorn
Junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Draft Mules
Grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Reserve grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Champion miniature mule: Chris McGrath, Butler, Missouri
Reserve champion miniature mule: Cody Hahs, Oak Ridge
Draft Ponies
Champion stallion: Darla Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion mare: Darla Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion mare: Darla Mangels, Jackson
Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Draft Horses
Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Champion mare: Kauffman Brothers, Arthur, Illinois
Reserve champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Champion gelding: Hope Redeker, Grover, Missouri
Reserve champion gelding: George Cox, Advance, Missouri
Champion Yorkshire Gilt: Lydia Shinn, Jackson
Reserve champion Yorkshire Gilt: Gavin Shinn, Jackson
Champion gilt, other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson
Reserve champion gilt, other breeds: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri
Champion commercial gilt: Levi Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri
Reserve champion commercial gilt: Ronnie Seyer, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion purebred market barrows: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater, Missouri
Reserve champion purebred market barrows: Gavin Shinn, Jackson
Sheep Premier Breeders
Dorset: Chad and Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Katahdins: Chad and Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Tunis: Jera Kranawetter, Jackson
Corriedale: Jera Kranawetter, Jackson
Other Wool Breeds: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Other Meat Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Sponsored by Power Electric
Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri
Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau
Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Graham Heating and Air, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Champion: All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class, Paige Burns, Auxvasse, Missouri
Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry
Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri
Champion large duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Champion bantam duck: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Champion goose: Gloria Waechter, Scott City, Missouri
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Champion turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center of Jackson
Champion guinea: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Lee's Construction
Champion large pigeon class: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Dottie Haupt
Champion small pigeon class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Miles Diesel
Champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Sponsored by Joe and Gloria Waechter
Champion medium rabbit class: Breeann Johnson, Olive Branch, Illinois
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson
Champion small rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri
Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion pigeon: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion rabbit: Breeann Johnson, Olive Branch, Illinois
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion 10 ears of corn: Halle Swallows, Essex, Missouri
Grand champion one ear of corn: Matt Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion three stalks of soybeans, oil: Emily Blunt, Essex, Missouri
Grand champion Hay Bale: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, fruits: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show, vegetables: Laura Finstad, Anna, Illinois, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show, miscellaneous: Lisa McArthur, Jackson
Best of show, garden display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show, potted plant: Nancy Davidson, Sikeston, Missouri
Best of show, cut flowers: Pat Hecht, Jackson
Best of show, arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, canning: David Davidson, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, baking: Barbara Marshall, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, sewing: Catherine Ring, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, quilts, hand-quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri
Best of show, quilts, machine-quilting: Julie Wilson, Jackson
Best of show, quilts, applique: Helen Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri
Best of Show award winners in quilts received Certificates from Golden Needle, Cape Girardeau.
Best of show: Sarah Bollinger, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, Age 12 and under: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville, Missouri
Both winners were awarded $25 cash sponsored by River Region Photography Club
Best of show: Wade Cannon, Chaffee, Missouri
Best of show: Christy Upchurch, Marble Hill, Missouri
