SEMO District Fair returns Sept. 10

The SEMO District Fair, a Southeast Missouri staple for nearly 170 years, returns Sept. 10 to 17 with entertainment headliner Blues Traveler performing Sept. 15.

Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the fair association, said he and others who put on the fair are really excited about this year’s rendition. Aufdenberg, himself a farmer, said he’s looking forward to the youth livestock shows. There has been an increase in entries this year.

“It’s a yearlong process for them to break in their animals and get ready for the fair,” Aufdenberg said. “So, we need to acknowledge what they do over the year.”

The fair has livestock judging competitions slated every day from Sept. 10 to 16.

This year’s parade — 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 — will follow its usual route from Capaha Park on Broadway to the Arena Park fairgrounds. Pre-entry for the parade must be taken care of by Sept. 7 at the Fair Office.

To go along with the packed activity schedule, the fair will be working in cooperation with Cape Girardeau Police Department to increase security at the heavily attended event.

For the first time in the fair’s history, fairgoers will be scanned by metal detectors before entering the fairgrounds. Weapons of any kind are prohibited at the fair, including concealed weapons. Fair officials encouraged those planning to attend to arrive a little earlier than usual to get through security.

Aufdenberg said that other similar events had begun to beef-up security and fair organizers and those at CGPD felt it was right for the fair to follow suit.

“These security measures are being enacted to help provide a safe environment for fair-goers to come out and have fun,” Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the police department, said in an email Tuesday.

Gate 7 will be used only for vehicles, Droege said. Those who park by the tennis or pickle ball courts will need to enter the fairgrounds through the East Rodney Drive/Hawthorne Road gate.