NewsSeptember 1, 2022

SEMO District Fair returns Sept. 10

The SEMO District Fair, a Southeast Missouri staple for nearly 170 years, returns Sept. 10 to 17 with entertainment headliner Blues Traveler performing Sept. 15. Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the fair association, said he and others who put on the fair are really excited about this year’s rendition. Aufdenberg, himself a farmer, said he’s looking forward to the youth livestock shows. There has been an increase in entries this year...

Nathan English
People flood Arena Park for the first night of the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 11 in Cape Girardeau.
People flood Arena Park for the first night of the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 11 in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

This story has been updated.

The SEMO District Fair, a Southeast Missouri staple for nearly 170 years, returns Sept. 10 to 17 with entertainment headliner Blues Traveler performing Sept. 15.

Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the fair association, said he and others who put on the fair are really excited about this year’s rendition. Aufdenberg, himself a farmer, said he’s looking forward to the youth livestock shows. There has been an increase in entries this year.

“It’s a yearlong process for them to break in their animals and get ready for the fair,” Aufdenberg said. “So, we need to acknowledge what they do over the year.”

The fair has livestock judging competitions slated every day from Sept. 10 to 16.

This year’s parade — 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 — will follow its usual route from Capaha Park on Broadway to the Arena Park fairgrounds. Pre-entry for the parade must be taken care of by Sept. 7 at the Fair Office.

To go along with the packed activity schedule, the fair will be working in cooperation with Cape Girardeau Police Department to increase security at the heavily attended event.

For the first time in the fair’s history, fairgoers will be scanned by metal detectors before entering the fairgrounds. Weapons of any kind are prohibited at the fair, including concealed weapons. Fair officials encouraged those planning to attend to arrive a little earlier than usual to get through security.

Aufdenberg said that other similar events had begun to beef-up security and fair organizers and those at CGPD felt it was right for the fair to follow suit.

“These security measures are being enacted to help provide a safe environment for fair-goers to come out and have fun,” Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the police department, said in an email Tuesday.

Gate 7 will be used only for vehicles, Droege said. Those who park by the tennis or pickle ball courts will need to enter the fairgrounds through the East Rodney Drive/Hawthorne Road gate.

Brothers Jayden, left, and Jamel Stilley laugh on a carnival ride Sept. 12, 2019, at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.
Brothers Jayden, left, and Jamel Stilley laugh on a carnival ride Sept. 12, 2019, at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Grandstand entertainment

  • Sept. 10: Antique Tractor Pull hosted by Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club at 8:30 a.m.; Auto Tire & Parts NAPA Dual Demo Derby at 6 p.m.; tickets for $15 and $20
  • Sept 11: Mouser Steel Heartland Barrel Racing at 1 p.m.; free event
  • Sept. 12: Heartland Idol Finals by River Radio at 7 p.m.; free event
  • Sept. 13: CAIN/Jordan St. Cyr by KHIS Radio at 7 p.m.; all tickets $27
  • Sept. 14: The Steel Woods and Casey Donahew at 7 p.m.; all tickets $35
  • Sept. 15: Blues Traveler at 7 p.m.; all tickets $27
  • Sept. 16: Night two of Auto Tire & Parts NAPA Dual Demo Derby at 6 p.m.; Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series by Dewitt Auction and Farm Credit SEMO at 7 p.m.; tickets for $15 and $20

Tickets can be ordered online at www.semofair.com.

Admissions

At this year’s fair, there will be no admission of reentry after 10 p.m.

Admissions will be open:

  • Sept. 10 to 11: 11 a.m.
  • Sept. 12 to 16: 1 p.m.
  • Sept. 17: 9 a.m.

Gate entry is $5 for adults and children 12 and older or $30 for a weekly pass. There will be a “Two for Tuesday” with two entries for $5 Sept. 13 and “Thrifty Thursday” with $3 entries Sept. 15.

Carnival

Wristbands for the carnival may be purchased in advance through Sept. 9. Discounts for wristband purchases will apply only at the on-site ticket booth.

  • Sept. 10, 11 and 17 and Sundays: Noon to 5 p.m. $25 wristbands
  • Sept. 12 and 14: 5 to 10 p.m. $23 wristbands
  • Sept. 13 Two for Tuesdays: 5 to 10 p.m. Two wristbands for $25
  • Sept. 15 Thrifty Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m. $15 wristbands.
  • Sept. 16: Noon to 4 p.m. $13 matinee special wristbands, all rides will be open.
Local News
