SEMO District Fair lineup announced

The 2020 SEMO District Fair is set for Sept. 12 through 19, and the musical lineup was announced late Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, musical entertainment includes Zach Williams, a Christian rock artist, on Tuesday, Sept. 15; Blues Traveler, all types of rock including blues, folk, soul, and southern and others, known for their 1990s hit "Runaround," on Wednesday, Sept. 16; and Whiskey Myers, Southern rock and country, on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The tractor pull, demolition derby and hot rod truck/tractor pulls are also on the schedule, said Pete Poe, who handles advertising and promotions for the fair.