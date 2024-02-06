All sections
June 11, 2020

SEMO District Fair lineup announced

The 2020 SEMO District Fair is set for Sept. 12 through 19, and the musical lineup was announced late Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, musical entertainment includes Zach Williams, a Christian rock artist, on Tuesday, Sept. 15; Blues Traveler, all types of rock including blues, folk, soul, and southern and others, known for their 1990s hit "Runaround," on Wednesday, Sept. 16; and Whiskey Myers, Southern rock and country, on Thursday, Sept. 17...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Whiskey Myers
Whiskey MyersSubmitted

The 2020 SEMO District Fair is set for Sept. 12 through 19, and the musical lineup was announced late Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, musical entertainment includes Zach Williams, a Christian rock artist, on Tuesday, Sept. 15; Blues Traveler, all types of rock including blues, folk, soul, and southern and others, known for their 1990s hit "Runaround," on Wednesday, Sept. 16; and Whiskey Myers, Southern rock and country, on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The tractor pull, demolition derby and hot rod truck/tractor pulls are also on the schedule, said Pete Poe, who handles advertising and promotions for the fair.

More details will be added as they become available.

Tickets for all events go on sale online July 23 and in person at the office at 410 Kiwanis Drive in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

Zach Williams
Zach WilliamsSubmitted
