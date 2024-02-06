All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 28, 2023

SEMO District Fair headliners released

The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time". The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the Flatland Band, along with Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians on Tuesday, Sept. ...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Steven Bankey & the Flatland Band will perform Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the SEMO Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Steven Bankey & the Flatland Band will perform Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the SEMO Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy photo

The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time".

The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the Flatland Band, along with Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Oak Ridge Boys on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Tracy Byrd on Thursday, Sept. 14. The well-known River Radio's HEARTLAND IDOL will be happening Monday, Sept. 11, on the main stage. All tickets for the grandstand entertainment go on sale Thursday, July 20.

There will be two nights of the Demo Derby by Thunder Valley. Along with the Demo Derby, there will be a Pro Pulling League Western series Friday, Sept. 15, with big tractors and loud trucks, and a Mouser Steel Supply Barrel Racing Extravaganza on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to a news release.

The carnival rides will be provided by Miller Spectacular Show. The company will be bringing in the latest carnival rides, including favorites such as the Ferris wheel and carousel, as well as a one-of-a-kind eclipse mega ride that will be front and center on the midway.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The annual fair parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9, starting at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Pre-registration is open for parade entries.

Well Hungaraians will be part of the live enertaiment on Tuesday, Sept. 12, along with Steven Bankey and Johnny Holzum.
Well Hungaraians will be part of the live enertaiment on Tuesday, Sept. 12, along with Steven Bankey and Johnny Holzum.
Well Hungaraians will be part of the live enertaiment on Tuesday, Sept. 12, along with Steven Bankey and Johnny Holzum.
Well Hungaraians will be part of the live enertaiment on Tuesday, Sept. 12, along with Steven Bankey and Johnny Holzum.

To get tickets to these events, go to the fair ticket office or online at www.semofair.com. For more information, contact info@semofair.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy