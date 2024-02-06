SEMO District Fair headliners released

The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time".

The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the Flatland Band, along with Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Oak Ridge Boys on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Tracy Byrd on Thursday, Sept. 14. The well-known River Radio's HEARTLAND IDOL will be happening Monday, Sept. 11, on the main stage. All tickets for the grandstand entertainment go on sale Thursday, July 20.

There will be two nights of the Demo Derby by Thunder Valley. Along with the Demo Derby, there will be a Pro Pulling League Western series Friday, Sept. 15, with big tractors and loud trucks, and a Mouser Steel Supply Barrel Racing Extravaganza on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to a news release.

The carnival rides will be provided by Miller Spectacular Show. The company will be bringing in the latest carnival rides, including favorites such as the Ferris wheel and carousel, as well as a one-of-a-kind eclipse mega ride that will be front and center on the midway.