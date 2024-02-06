SEMO District Fair begins preparations for Saturday's opening

Of all the new and returning attractions coming to the SEMO District Fair this week, organizer Pete Poe said the one he's most anticipating may be a bacon-wrapped Oreo cookie.

"It's really kind of good-looking, and it tastes good, too," he said. "I had one up in Sedalia, [Missouri]."

He wasn't entirely certain any of the food vendors scheduled would have those to offer, but a few probably will, he said.

If they don't, there are sure to be plenty of other novel concoctions among the classic fair foods.

But the food isn't the only area where there will be new attractions, Poe said of the 162nd year of the fair, which runs from Saturday through Sept. 16 at Cape Girardeau's Arena Park. The Southeast Missourian is a sponsor of the fair.

Greg Brawley, left, and Caleb Koehler distribute fence rolls Saturday to set up for the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park. Fred Lynch

"We've got a real cross-section of entertainment this year," he said.

On Tuesday, Christian music artist Crowder will take the grandstand for a performance with special guests Brothers Walker and Jasmine Murray.

On Wednesday, the legendary Charlie Daniels Band will perform. Last year, the Charlie Daniels Band was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Thursday's concert will be Atlanta-based southern rockers Blackberry Smoke.