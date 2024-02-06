SEMO District Fair begins preparations for Saturday's opening

Of all the new and returning attractions coming to the SEMO District Fair this week, organizer Pete Poe said the one he's most anticipating may be a bacon-wrapped Oreo cookie.
"It's really kind of good-looking, and it tastes good, too," he said. "I had one up in Sedalia, [Missouri]."
He wasn't entirely certain any of the food vendors scheduled would have those to offer, but a few probably will, he said.
If they don't, there are sure to be plenty of other novel concoctions among the classic fair foods.
But the food isn't the only area where there will be new attractions, Poe said of the 162nd year of the fair, which runs from Saturday through Sept. 16 at Cape Girardeau's Arena Park. The Southeast Missourian is a sponsor of the fair.
"We've got a real cross-section of entertainment this year," he said.
On Tuesday, Christian music artist Crowder will take the grandstand for a performance with special guests Brothers Walker and Jasmine Murray.
On Wednesday, the legendary Charlie Daniels Band will perform. Last year, the Charlie Daniels Band was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Thursday's concert will be Atlanta-based southern rockers Blackberry Smoke.
"Kind of a Lynyrd Skynyrd-type band," Poe said. "Really looking forward to that one."
Outside the concert amphitheater, there will be a full lineup of produce and livestock competitions. Field crops will be on display Monday, and amateur gardeners will have hold their horticulture and floriculture competitions Sunday.
Similar competitions will be held for categories from canning to quilting to corn shucking and hen clucking.
This year's livestock events may see higher traffic, considering this year's fair theme: "Party with the Animals!"
In addition, jugglers and magicians are scheduled to stroll the fairgrounds.
"I'd just like to stress there's so much of it in our fairgrounds that's free," Poe said, citing several free attractions from the demolition derby to the pageants to the antique tractor display. "Those are always crowd favorites."
He said his team is working to prepare the grounds for the thousands of expected fairgoers.
"We have volunteers out in force to start setting up the concession areas and just the general layout," he said.
For full schedule of events or to buy tickets, visit semofair.com.
