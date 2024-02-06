SEMO District Fair 2018 lineup announced

Country band Diamond Rio is among the lineup of artists to perform this year at the SEMO District Fair, which has designated ï¿½Summerï¿½s Last Blastï¿½ as its theme.

The fair will be held Sept. 8 to 15 with return to schools, harvesting of crops and a lineup of special guests and events, announced Monday in a news release.

Grandstand entertainment will feature national acts, including two Christian artists: ï¿½More than Anythingï¿½ singer/songwriter Natalie Grant, and Citizen Way will perform Sept. 11; country artist Granger Smith, known for ï¿½Happens Like Thatï¿½ and ï¿½If the Boot Fits,ï¿½ on Sept. 12; and Diamond Rio on Sept. 13.

Diamond Rioï¿½s first single, 1991ï¿½s ï¿½Meet in the Middle,ï¿½ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and the band has since released nine studio albums, four greatest-hits compilations and an album of Christmas music, according to the bandï¿½s website.

River Radioï¿½s ï¿½Heartland Idolï¿½ on Sept. 10 will complete main stage activities, and Auto Tire & Parts Dual Demo Derby will take place Sept. 9.

Contemporary Christian artist Natalie Grant will perform Sept. 11 during the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau. Submitted photo

ï¿½Summerï¿½s Last Blastï¿½ will include the introduction of a new midway provided by Miller Spectacular Shows. The fifth-generation, family-operated midway is known for providing the latest in extreme carnival rides as well as favorites such as the Ferris wheel and carousel, according to the release.

Special promotions continue this year with ï¿½Two for Tuesdayï¿½ on Sept. 11 and ï¿½Thrifty Thursdayï¿½ on Sept. 13, featuring discounts on entry gate, carnival rides and fair foods, the release stated.