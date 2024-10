SEMO District Fair 2018 lineup announced

Country band Diamond Rio is among the lineup of artists to perform this year at the SEMO District Fair, which has designated �Summer�s Last Blast� as its theme.

The fair will be held Sept. 8 to 15 with return to schools, harvesting of crops and a lineup of special guests and events, announced Monday in a news release.

Grandstand entertainment will feature national acts, including two Christian artists: �More than Anything� singer/songwriter Natalie Grant, and Citizen Way will perform Sept. 11; country artist Granger Smith, known for �Happens Like That� and �If the Boot Fits,� on Sept. 12; and Diamond Rio on Sept. 13.

Diamond Rio�s first single, 1991�s �Meet in the Middle,� debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and the band has since released nine studio albums, four greatest-hits compilations and an album of Christmas music, according to the band�s website.

River Radio�s �Heartland Idol� on Sept. 10 will complete main stage activities, and Auto Tire & Parts Dual Demo Derby will take place Sept. 9.

Contemporary Christian artist Natalie Grant will perform Sept. 11 during the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau. Submitted photo

�Summer�s Last Blast� will include the introduction of a new midway provided by Miller Spectacular Shows. The fifth-generation, family-operated midway is known for providing the latest in extreme carnival rides as well as favorites such as the Ferris wheel and carousel, according to the release.

Special promotions continue this year with �Two for Tuesday� on Sept. 11 and �Thrifty Thursday� on Sept. 13, featuring discounts on entry gate, carnival rides and fair foods, the release stated.