NewsJuly 30, 2021
SEMO, Discovery Playhouse join forces to host Horizons Summer Camps
With the help of Discovery Playhouse, Southeast Missouri State University brought Horizons Summer Camps back this week after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Horizons Summer Camps returned with Jr. Dino Dig from Monday to today at Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum, located at 502 Broadway in Cape Girardeau...
Brooke Holford
Mariella Vinyard holds up the “fossil” she found during Jr. Dino Dig camp Wednesday at Discovery Playhouse, located at 502 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Dino Dig is a week-long camp included in Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Horizons Summer Camps.
Mariella Vinyard holds up the "fossil" she found during Jr. Dino Dig camp Wednesday at Discovery Playhouse, located at 502 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Dino Dig is a week-long camp included in Southeast Missouri State University's annual Horizons Summer Camps.Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian

With the help of Discovery Playhouse, Southeast Missouri State University brought Horizons Summer Camps back this week after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Horizons Summer Camps returned with Jr. Dino Dig from Monday to today at Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum, located at 502 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Jr. Dino Dig was a week-long camp for children ages 5 to 9, with different activities each day revolving around dinosaurs and prehistoric times.

Christy Mershon, assistant director of Continuing Education at Southeast, said although she was ready to bring the camps back, it seemed Horizons Summer Camps would be canceled again this year because of the pandemic and budget cuts.

Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director at Discovery Playhouse, shared Mershon's disappointment when he heard the news of Horizons camp cancellations.

Discovery Playhouse executive director Michael Toeniskoetter helps Lane Steinnerd excavate “fossils” Wednesday during Jr. Dino Dig at Discovery Playhouse.
Discovery Playhouse executive director Michael Toeniskoetter helps Lane Steinnerd excavate "fossils" Wednesday during Jr. Dino Dig at Discovery Playhouse.Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian
Thus, a partnership between Discovery Playhouse and Southeast was formed to safely bring Horizons Summer Camps back for its 35th year.

"Disney Playhouse has much more kid-friendly space in terms of COVID-19, so keeping children somewhat isolated from our campus population really was a big part of this, and they also have the staffing we need for camps," Mershon said.

Mershon said the partnership allowed Horizons Summer Camps to return, possibly even better than before. In addition to sharing resources, Discovery Playhouse and the university were able to combine materials, such as "fossils" and digging equipment, which offered for more hands-on and experiential learning opportunities.

"It was just kind of a match made in heaven," Toeniskoetter said. "The kids are enjoying it -- I mean, they're loving it, they're excited for it, and the parents are just blown away."

Mershon and Toeniskoetter agreed Horizons Summer Camps was a "trial run" for the partnership, and they hope to continue it moving forward. The two have already begun discussing how to expand and build upon the partnership in the future.

Jackson McDonald digs for "fossils" with his hands during Jr. Dino Dig camp Wednesday at Discovery Playhouse, located at 502 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau. Jr. Dino Dig camp was a week-long camp held as a part of Southeast Missouri State University's annual Horizons Summer Camps.
Jackson McDonald digs for "fossils" with his hands during Jr. Dino Dig camp Wednesday at Discovery Playhouse, located at 502 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau. Jr. Dino Dig camp was a week-long camp held as a part of Southeast Missouri State University's annual Horizons Summer Camps.Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian
Local News
