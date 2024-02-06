SEMO, Discovery Playhouse join forces to host Horizons Summer Camps

With the help of Discovery Playhouse, Southeast Missouri State University brought Horizons Summer Camps back this week after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Horizons Summer Camps returned with Jr. Dino Dig from Monday to today at Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum, located at 502 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Jr. Dino Dig was a week-long camp for children ages 5 to 9, with different activities each day revolving around dinosaurs and prehistoric times.

Christy Mershon, assistant director of Continuing Education at Southeast, said although she was ready to bring the camps back, it seemed Horizons Summer Camps would be canceled again this year because of the pandemic and budget cuts.

Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director at Discovery Playhouse, shared Mershon's disappointment when he heard the news of Horizons camp cancellations.