SEMO director of jazz studies is JEN educator of the year

"The thing to judge in any jazz artist is, does the man project and does he have ideas." -- Miles Davis

On Jan. 6, Joseph L. Jefferson was awarded the 2022 Jazz Education Network (JEN) -- Ellis Marsalis Jr. Jazz educator of the year award at the 13th annual JEN conference in Dallas. The award is named in honor of the famous jazz educator and pianist who passed away in 2020 at the age of 85 because of pneumonia brought on by the COVID-19 virus.

Jefferson, the director of jazz studies and assistant professor of trombone/euphonium at Southeast Missouri State University, began instructing at the university just five years ago in 2017. Since then, he has continued to be recognized for his engagement with SEMO students in the classroom including being presented with the Holland College of Arts & Media Outstanding Teaching Award in 2019.

"It's really good to be recognized for the work that you're doing. We're all working very hard to make sure we're meeting the needs of the students," Jefferson said. "But, to be recognized amongst your peers was a really great reward and to really see that students really gravitated to how I taught, the way that I tried to make connections with them, that was a really good award to receive."