SEMO director of jazz studies is JEN educator of the year

"The thing to judge in any jazz artist is, does the man project and does he have ideas." -- Miles Davis
On Jan. 6, Joseph L. Jefferson was awarded the 2022 Jazz Education Network (JEN) -- Ellis Marsalis Jr. Jazz educator of the year award at the 13th annual JEN conference in Dallas. The award is named in honor of the famous jazz educator and pianist who passed away in 2020 at the age of 85 because of pneumonia brought on by the COVID-19 virus.
Jefferson, the director of jazz studies and assistant professor of trombone/euphonium at Southeast Missouri State University, began instructing at the university just five years ago in 2017. Since then, he has continued to be recognized for his engagement with SEMO students in the classroom including being presented with the Holland College of Arts & Media Outstanding Teaching Award in 2019.
"It's really good to be recognized for the work that you're doing. We're all working very hard to make sure we're meeting the needs of the students," Jefferson said. "But, to be recognized amongst your peers was a really great reward and to really see that students really gravitated to how I taught, the way that I tried to make connections with them, that was a really good award to receive."
The criteria the candidates were judged upon for Jefferson's most recent award included a practice in music education currently advancing the artistic lives of students in the classroom, a minimum of five years of teaching jazz content at the collegiate level and a demonstration of students center engagement. Candidates also had to represent the highest standards of jazz teaching and results in the classroom, which have brought distinctions to both the institution and the students themselves. Out of dozens of candidates from across the country, Jefferson was chosen as the recipient of the award by a committee of judges.
The award was presented to Jefferson by one of his own musical heroes, renowned jazz soloist and educator Sean Jones, whose term as president of JEN ended at the conclusion of the 2022 conference. Jefferson said the award means a tremendous amount to him and recognizes the amount of progress he has made since starting at the university in 2017.
"I look at the ensembles that I kind of inherited and the growth has been kind of uncanny," Jefferson said. "I have co-developed a Jazz minor curriculum that now has been approved by the university, so just being able to be a resource and one of the advocates for jazz, regionally, nationally and internationally is something I enjoy doing. I enjoy working with students from all different backgrounds that have a curiosity about the music.
I always tell my students to be a life-long learner, because that is kind of what I am and that is what I believe in."
In the future, Jefferson hopes to continue to educate more students in jazz education and expand his reach as a performer. He currently instructs at Southeast's River Campus location.
