NewsJanuary 26, 2021

SEMO Department of Music to present 'The Marriage of Figaro'

Mozart's comic masterpiece "Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)" is coming to the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus on Friday and Sunday. Tickets are $20.25 and showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Mozart's comic masterpiece "Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)" is coming to the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus on Friday and Sunday.

Tickets are $20.25 and showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to a university news release, the Department of Music's production explores whether life imitates art, or does art imitate life?, in this updated version of one of the most popular operas ever written, while taking into account all the complications of this past year.

In the show, the boss, Count Almaviva, is foisting unwanted amorous attentions on his wife's maid-servant, Susanna, who is engaged to Figaro, according to the release. Over the course of the wedding day, Figaro, Susanna and the Countess work through several plans to try to catch the Count in a compromising position, proving his infidelity. However, each scheme is foiled by the Count, or meddling servants and friends, or a hormonal teenage boy who seems to be attracted to everyone.

In order to incorporate safety procedures into rehearsals and performances, the show has been updated and shortened by changing the recitative sections to English dialogue and making some judicious cuts, as stated in the release. Mozart's music will be sung in the original Italian, and performers will wear face coverings, be socially distanced on stage, and will perform to a specially arranged accompaniment track.

For audience members, face coverings will be required, and social-distancing guidelines will be in place. Because of capacity limits, patrons are encouraged to reserve seats early.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus box office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; by calling (573) 651-2265; or online at www.rivercampus.org.

