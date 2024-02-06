Southeast Missouri State University's cyber defense team has once again added to its list of wins. The team took third place at the virtual Erich J. Spenger Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) last month.

Southeast's team advanced to the CCDC competition after winning the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition in February for the ninth year in a row. Twelve students and four alternates competed against 10 other university teams.

It was an honor, co-captain Gabe Stier said, to help add to the cyber defense team's winning legacy. The team's placement was a memorable end to his senior year, especially since the team could not compete at last year's competition because of the pandemic.