Southeast Missouri State University's cyber defense team has once again added to its list of wins. The team took third place at the virtual Erich J. Spenger Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) last month.
Southeast's team advanced to the CCDC competition after winning the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition in February for the ninth year in a row. Twelve students and four alternates competed against 10 other university teams.
It was an honor, co-captain Gabe Stier said, to help add to the cyber defense team's winning legacy. The team's placement was a memorable end to his senior year, especially since the team could not compete at last year's competition because of the pandemic.
"It felt amazing to participate this year," Stier said in a statement. "This shows the determination we have had all year, and the willingness of my teammates to study and put in the effort and time in and out of the classroom."
The competition tasked the team to build a mock production business infrastructure. The team then had to defend the business from hackers while simultaneously responding to challenges sent by judges.
Southeast broadened its cybersecurity education last spring to accommodate the industry's rapid growth. The National Security Agency designated the university as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Security in 2019.
"We are incredibly proud of our students," Southeast provost Mike Godard said. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication they've put into this team."
