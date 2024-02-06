All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 28, 2021

SEMO cyber defense team takes third at midwest regional collegiate competition

Southeast Missouri State University's cyber defense team has once again added to its list of wins. The team took third place at the virtual Erich J. Spenger Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) last month. Southeast's team advanced to the CCDC competition after winning the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition in February for the ninth year in a row. Twelve students and four alternates competed against 10 other university teams...

Monica Obradovic
Pictured are members of Southeast Missouri State University's cybder defense team: back , from left -- Gabe Stier and Jack Gavin, team co-captains; Mario Alberto Garcia, director of the University's Cybersecurity Institute and the team's adviser; Southeast provost Mike Godard; Elijah Iverson; Joseph Kossack; Stephen Gullette; Christopher Atkins; and Alberto Davila, dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business and Computing at Southeast; front -- Jennifer Tenholder, Suzie Luehmann, Cole Huntley and Ethan Jett.
Pictured are members of Southeast Missouri State University's cybder defense team: back , from left -- Gabe Stier and Jack Gavin, team co-captains; Mario Alberto Garcia, director of the University's Cybersecurity Institute and the team's adviser; Southeast provost Mike Godard; Elijah Iverson; Joseph Kossack; Stephen Gullette; Christopher Atkins; and Alberto Davila, dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business and Computing at Southeast; front -- Jennifer Tenholder, Suzie Luehmann, Cole Huntley and Ethan Jett.Submitted

Southeast Missouri State University's cyber defense team has once again added to its list of wins. The team took third place at the virtual Erich J. Spenger Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) last month.

Southeast's team advanced to the CCDC competition after winning the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition in February for the ninth year in a row. Twelve students and four alternates competed against 10 other university teams.

It was an honor, co-captain Gabe Stier said, to help add to the cyber defense team's winning legacy. The team's placement was a memorable end to his senior year, especially since the team could not compete at last year's competition because of the pandemic.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It felt amazing to participate this year," Stier said in a statement. "This shows the determination we have had all year, and the willingness of my teammates to study and put in the effort and time in and out of the classroom."

The competition tasked the team to build a mock production business infrastructure. The team then had to defend the business from hackers while simultaneously responding to challenges sent by judges.

Southeast broadened its cybersecurity education last spring to accommodate the industry's rapid growth. The National Security Agency designated the university as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Security in 2019.

"We are incredibly proud of our students," Southeast provost Mike Godard said. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication they've put into this team."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy