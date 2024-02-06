SEMO cyber defense team takes state title -- again

For the eighth consecutive year, Southeast Missouri State University's Cyber Defense Team has won the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition, or CCDC, and with new leadership this semester, the team is looking to take it to the next level.

Mario Alberto Garcia, the university's Institute of Cybersecurity director, is new to Southeast, but, he said, one of the reasons he accepted the position was seeing the cyber defense team members' motivation and how they work.

"They organize themselves," he said. "Every week they have a meeting where students present different topics. Three times a week, they practice for the cyber competition. That attracted my attention."

Garcia said he's looking forward to the regional competition in Chicago, not only to potentially qualify for nationals -- the team has come close, finishing in the top five previously, but never won -- but also to observe and strategize for taking the team to the next level.

That's one short-term goal. Long-term, Garcia hopes to strengthen and grow what's already there, as the cyber defense team members are experienced and organized.

As it stands, the cybersecurity club has about 20 students, and the competition team has eight. "I'm planning to grow that in a year, to expand from 20 to 50 in the club, and instead of just one cyber competition team, I would like to have two so that we are getting stronger and stronger," Garcia said.