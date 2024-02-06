SEMO Cyber Defense team finishes first in regional competition

The Southeast Missouri State University's Cyber Defense team finished first in the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) for the 11th time Feb. 17.

SEMO's win gives the team the ability to go to the 2024 Midwest Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition Regional. According to the SEMO news release, the purpose of the competition is to see the team's ability "to maintain secure computer network operations."

"Students are scored on their ability to detect and respond to outside threats, including cyber-attacks," the news release stated.