Southeast Missouri State University, in a cost-saving action, will begin outsourcing custodial services beginning in July.
The move away from university-employed custodians is expected to save SEMO more than $400,000 annually, according to a release.
"With limited resources, Southeast is committed to being responsible stewards of funds entrusted to us while taking care as best as we can of our employees impacted by the decision," said Brad Sheriff, Southeast's vice president for finance and administration.
New York City-based ABM Management was selected as custodial contractor from four finalists.
ABM began as a window-washing business in 1909 and today has more than 140,000 employees.
Southeast said ABM will keep all existing university employees "who wish to transition and meet the firm's background check policy."
ABM is also promising to match wages of Southeast employees as well as any potential salary increase that would have gone into effect with the university's July 1 fiscal year.
The final decision to outsource was made Friday by Southeast's Board of Governors following committee work, which began in January.
Outsourcing, university sources said, will permit SEMO's facilities management staff to reduce time spent on hiring and training -- functions that will be assumed this summer by ABM.
"We have been struggling to recruit and hire custodial staff for some time, (a situation) greatly exacerbated by the current market shortages," Sheriff said. "Our staff has been at two-thirds the normal level since the fall which has resulted in reduced services on campus."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.