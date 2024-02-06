All sections
NewsMay 25, 2022

SEMO cuts costs by hiring janitorial firm, agreement retains current workforce

Southeast Missouri State University, in a cost-saving action, will begin outsourcing custodial services beginning in July. The move away from university-employed custodians is expected to save SEMO more than $400,000 annually, according to a release...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Southeast Missouri State University, in a cost-saving action, will begin outsourcing custodial services beginning in July.

The move away from university-employed custodians is expected to save SEMO more than $400,000 annually, according to a release.

Brad Sheriff is vice president for finance and administration, Southeast Missouri State University. Southeast's board of governors has approved Sheriff's plan to outsource university custodial services because of ongoing staff shortages and to save money.
"With limited resources, Southeast is committed to being responsible stewards of funds entrusted to us while taking care as best as we can of our employees impacted by the decision," said Brad Sheriff, Southeast's vice president for finance and administration.

Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com The campus of Southeast Missouri State University is seen Wednesday, March 11, 2020, along Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau.
New York City-based ABM Management was selected as custodial contractor from four finalists.

ABM began as a window-washing business in 1909 and today has more than 140,000 employees.

Preserving local jobs

Southeast said ABM will keep all existing university employees "who wish to transition and meet the firm's background check policy."

ABM is also promising to match wages of Southeast employees as well as any potential salary increase that would have gone into effect with the university's July 1 fiscal year.

The final decision to outsource was made Friday by Southeast's Board of Governors following committee work, which began in January.

Outsourcing, university sources said, will permit SEMO's facilities management staff to reduce time spent on hiring and training -- functions that will be assumed this summer by ABM.

Shortages addressed

"We have been struggling to recruit and hire custodial staff for some time, (a situation) greatly exacerbated by the current market shortages," Sheriff said. "Our staff has been at two-thirds the normal level since the fall which has resulted in reduced services on campus."

Local News
