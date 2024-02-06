Southeast Missouri State University, in a cost-saving action, will begin outsourcing custodial services beginning in July.

The move away from university-employed custodians is expected to save SEMO more than $400,000 annually, according to a release.

Brad Sheriff is vice president for finance and administration, Southeast Missouri State University. Southeast's board of governors has approved Sheriff's plan to outsource university custodial services because of ongoing staff shortages and to save money. Submitted

"With limited resources, Southeast is committed to being responsible stewards of funds entrusted to us while taking care as best as we can of our employees impacted by the decision," said Brad Sheriff, Southeast's vice president for finance and administration.

New York City-based ABM Management was selected as custodial contractor from four finalists.

ABM began as a window-washing business in 1909 and today has more than 140,000 employees.