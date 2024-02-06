SEMO, CTC partner for degree program

Students at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center next fall will have the opportunity to begin their bachelor's degree in a health care specialty.
Southeast Missouri State University has signed an agreement with CTC to collaborate on a degree program for respiratory therapy in 2023, according to a news release from the university.
The technical college already has a certificate program in place for respiratory therapy. However, changes in the field will soon require respiratory therapists to hold a bachelor's degree. Brock Crowley, director of CTC, said in the release that he's excited for the collaboration and it will allow future students to fill needs in rural health care.
"Southeast Missouri State University has a strong reputation for producing high quality healthcare professionals and was the obvious choice for a partnership," Crowley said.
The partnership will result in CTC offering the current 69 credit hours of technical aspects for the program and SEMO will supply the 51 general education hours to the degree.
"At Southeast, our programs are designed so students have experience doing the job before they get the job, and the CTC has built a very hands-on program. Students are in facilities getting experience their first semester," Carlos Vargas, SEMO president, said in the release.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.