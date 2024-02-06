All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 18, 2022
SEMO, CTC partner for degree program
Students at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center next fall will have the opportunity to begin their bachelor's degree in a health care specialty. Southeast Missouri State University has signed an agreement with CTC to collaborate on a degree program for respiratory therapy in 2023, according to a news release from the university...
Nathan English

Students at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center next fall will have the opportunity to begin their bachelor's degree in a health care specialty.

Southeast Missouri State University has signed an agreement with CTC to collaborate on a degree program for respiratory therapy in 2023, according to a news release from the university.

The technical college already has a certificate program in place for respiratory therapy. However, changes in the field will soon require respiratory therapists to hold a bachelor's degree. Brock Crowley, director of CTC, said in the release that he's excited for the collaboration and it will allow future students to fill needs in rural health care.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Southeast Missouri State University has a strong reputation for producing high quality healthcare professionals and was the obvious choice for a partnership," Crowley said.

The partnership will result in CTC offering the current 69 credit hours of technical aspects for the program and SEMO will supply the 51 general education hours to the degree.

"At Southeast, our programs are designed so students have experience doing the job before they get the job, and the CTC has built a very hands-on program. Students are in facilities getting experience their first semester," Carlos Vargas, SEMO president, said in the release.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy