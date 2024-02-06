SEMO, CTC partner for degree program

Students at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center next fall will have the opportunity to begin their bachelor's degree in a health care specialty.

Southeast Missouri State University has signed an agreement with CTC to collaborate on a degree program for respiratory therapy in 2023, according to a news release from the university.

The technical college already has a certificate program in place for respiratory therapy. However, changes in the field will soon require respiratory therapists to hold a bachelor's degree. Brock Crowley, director of CTC, said in the release that he's excited for the collaboration and it will allow future students to fill needs in rural health care.