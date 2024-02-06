SEMO Craft Beer Week starts Saturday

Under wrought-iron Edison lighting on the top floor of the newly opened Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse in Cape Girardeau, executive chef — and brewery owner — Matt Ruesler said he wants this year’s SEMO Craft Beer Week to mimic similar beer festivals in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The week also is catering to people who are unaware of “the nuances of the brewing process,” Ruesler said, adding, “We want to be educational, as well.”

The third annual SEMO Craft Beer Week starts with a parking lot party at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse and continues through Friday at Ebb & Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau.

Ruesler said he’s focused on gaining momentum for the festival to continue in years to come. He also wants more of a crowd.

Ruesler said the event relied mainly on beverage distributors its first year. But this time, “it’s all about craft beer in Southeast Missouri,” because of the growing number of independent craft beer bars and breweries.

“It made a little more sense to do it,” he said. And breweries in Southeast Missouri will serve as the week’s focal point.

“That’s what the parking lot party does,” he said. “While you’re here, drinking beer, listening to music, playing games, you’ll be able to talk to the brewers.”

Craft beer from Saxony Hills Brewery in Altenburg, Missouri, Jackson Street BrewCo in Perryville, Missouri — operated by Ruesler — Ebb & Flow Fermentations, Mary Jane and Cask, all of Cape Girardeau, will be available during the party on Saturday, he said.

“Sunday is our event,” he said of the cheesecake-and-beer pairing at The Vintage Room in Perryville on Sunday.

“We paired up with the Cheesecake Ninja, who’s right down the street from us,” he said. Mary Jane will provide a selection of its craft beer.

Jackson Street BrewCo will host the festival’s third annual Brewer’s Olympics on Sunday, featuring 22 craft beers, a home-run derby, trash can beer pong, a relay race and cornhole.

And if people attend several events throughout the week, he said, it will allow attendees to “figure out which ones fit your style.”

Ruesler said he sees The Garden Party Hootenanny at Ebb & Flow Fermentations on Friday as the week’s last “big party.”

The location will close its doors for ticket holders and provide a selection of more than 20 craft beers, whole-hog leg bruschetta — all part of a “huge spread.”

Ruesler said he expects a little more than the 150 who attended the weeklong event last year, adding, “It’s not as big as it could be.”

If attendance next year or the following year reaches 300 people, he said, “I think that’d be an awesome good time.”

“It was just something that we wanted to do in our area, and just really promote craft beer, and maybe get some new people to our business and try the beer that we’re producing.”

And so far, “its been successful.”

“We don’t look to make money from this,” he said. “It’s all about the breweries and business within the breweries and supporting the craft beer scene around here.”