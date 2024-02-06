Southeast Missouri State University officials announced Wednesday, May 22, that they have completed an “initial assessment to identify the next steps to take in strengthening its safety policies” following the shooting during Cape Central High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, at the Show Me Center that left two people injured.
According to a news release from the university, president Carlos Vargas met with representatives of the university’s Public Safety, Finance and Administration, Enrollment Management and Student Success and General Counsel’s offices to review safety procedures.
“Currently, the level of security is determined by the event promoter or renter,” Vargas said. “One of the items we are evaluating is if there should be changes to standard operations moving forward.”
The General Counsel’s office is reviewing contracts SEMO has with outside entities that host events on campus, and the Department of Public Safety has started building assessments at its venues and, upon completion, will prepare recommendations.
“This is a complex review, and after three days, we do not have all the necessary information to share the changes that will be implemented because of this event just yet,” Vargas said. “I have asked that my team complete their analysis, so that we have actionable steps identified and can begin implementation in the next couple of weeks.”
According to the Show Me Center’s policy found on its website, the facility “will be wanding and doing bag checks at all major events.” While it’s not specified what constitutes a “major event”, several people who have attended events in the past — specifically mentioning the Aaron Lewis concert in 2023 — told the Southeast Missourian they were wanded and had their bags checked before entering the venue.
Neither Cape Central nor Jackson High School had metal detectors at their graduation events over the weekend.
In an official statement, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials said they felt the “five resource officers commissioned through the Cape Girardeau Police Department would provide sufficient security for our traditionally peaceful graduation ceremony.”
“Without interruption, we have hosted graduation at various locations throughout the years, including the Show-Me Center,” the district said. “We had no reason to believe that heightened security would be necessary. The safety of our students, their families, and our staff is always our top priority, and we are continuously evaluating the situation.”
Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith said the district rents out the Show Me Center for graduation each year because Jackson doesn’t have a venue large enough to host it. Additionally, Smith said the district doesn’t own metal detectors.
"Any time there is an event of this magnitude, you want to review your current procedures,” Smith said. “We’re evaluating everything."
Vargas shared counseling and trauma resources Monday with university students, faculty and staff impacted by Sunday’s shooting.
“Several of our employees were present at the event either because of their duties or because they were celebrating with family, and we want to make sure they have the support to deal with the impacts of Sunday’s event,” Vargas said. “I am proud of our Department of Public Safety officers who were among the first to respond and of our Show Me Center staff who assisted in contacting the needed responders and clearing the facility.”
Smith said the Jackson School District has had open communications with Cape Girardeau Public Schools and has offered to make resources available as needed.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends at Cape,” Smith said. “It’s sad what happened, and I hate that for them.”
Southeast Missourian reporter Bob Miller contributed to this report.
