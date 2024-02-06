Southeast Missouri State University officials announced Wednesday, May 22, that they have completed an “initial assessment to identify the next steps to take in strengthening its safety policies” following the shooting during Cape Central High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, at the Show Me Center that left two people injured.

According to a news release from the university, president Carlos Vargas met with representatives of the university’s Public Safety, Finance and Administration, Enrollment Management and Student Success and General Counsel’s offices to review safety procedures.

“Currently, the level of security is determined by the event promoter or renter,” Vargas said. “One of the items we are evaluating is if there should be changes to standard operations moving forward.”

The General Counsel’s office is reviewing contracts SEMO has with outside entities that host events on campus, and the Department of Public Safety has started building assessments at its venues and, upon completion, will prepare recommendations.

“This is a complex review, and after three days, we do not have all the necessary information to share the changes that will be implemented because of this event just yet,” Vargas said. “I have asked that my team complete their analysis, so that we have actionable steps identified and can begin implementation in the next couple of weeks.”

According to the Show Me Center’s policy found on its website, the facility “will be wanding and doing bag checks at all major events.” While it’s not specified what constitutes a “major event”, several people who have attended events in the past — specifically mentioning the Aaron Lewis concert in 2023 — told the Southeast Missourian they were wanded and had their bags checked before entering the venue.

Neither Cape Central nor Jackson High School had metal detectors at their graduation events over the weekend.

In an official statement, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials said they felt the “five resource officers commissioned through the Cape Girardeau Police Department would provide sufficient security for our traditionally peaceful graduation ceremony.”