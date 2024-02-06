SEMO commencement set Saturday

Southeast Missouri State University's fall 2021 commencement ceremonies will be Saturday at the Show Me Center.
The ceremony for graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences will begin at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for graduates of Education, Health and Human Studies and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math will begin at 2 p.m.
Face coverings will not be required, though students or their guests who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test or have been directed to be in quarantine or isolation at this time should not attend commencement, the university's guidance states.
The Show Me Center is at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
Those who cannot attend the event may watch a livestream available at www.semo.edu/student-support/academic-support/registrar/graduation/families-guests.html. Visit that site for more information about the events.
