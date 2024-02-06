SEMO commencement set Saturday

Face coverings will not be required, though students or their guests who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test or have been directed to be in quarantine or isolation at this time should not attend commencement, the university's guidance states.

The Show Me Center is at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

Those who cannot attend the event may watch a livestream available at www.semo.edu/student-support/academic-support/registrar/graduation/families-guests.html. Visit that site for more information about the events.