All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 16, 2021

SEMO commencement set Saturday

Southeast Missouri State University's fall 2021 commencement ceremonies will be Saturday at the Show Me Center. The ceremony for graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences will begin at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for graduates of Education, Health and Human Studies and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math will begin at 2 p.m...

Southeast Missourian
Graduates begin to fill their seats before commencement at the Show Me Center on May 14 in Cape Girardeau.
Graduates begin to fill their seats before commencement at the Show Me Center on May 14 in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University's fall 2021 commencement ceremonies will be Saturday at the Show Me Center.

The ceremony for graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences will begin at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for graduates of Education, Health and Human Studies and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math will begin at 2 p.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Face coverings will not be required, though students or their guests who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test or have been directed to be in quarantine or isolation at this time should not attend commencement, the university's guidance states.

The Show Me Center is at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

Those who cannot attend the event may watch a livestream available at www.semo.edu/student-support/academic-support/registrar/graduation/families-guests.html. Visit that site for more information about the events.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy