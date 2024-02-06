SEMO commencement Saturday for 702 candidates

Southeast Missouri State University’s fall commencement ceremonies are set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
A total of 702 students — 581 undergraduates, 113 master’s degree candidates and eight specialist candidates — will graduate, according to a university news release.
At the 10 a.m. ceremony, candidates in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and the Harrison College of Business and Computing will graduate. The 2 p.m. ceremony is for candidates in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; and the Holland College of Arts and Media.
Shonta Smith, professor of elementary education, will deliver the 10 a.m. address. Susan Kendrick, professor of English and chairwoman of the Department of English, will deliver the 2 p.m. address.
In total, 190 students will graduate with honors — 48 will graduate summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade point average); 57 will graduate magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative grade-point average); 84 will graduate cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade point average); and one will graduate with honors with associate degrees.
Also recognized during the ceremony will be 11 students graduating with a 4.0 grade point average and 12 Honors Scholars.
