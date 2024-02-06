SEMO commencement Saturday for 702 candidates

Southeast Missouri State University’s fall commencement ceremonies are set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

A total of 702 students — 581 undergraduates, 113 master’s degree candidates and eight specialist candidates — will graduate, according to a university news release.

At the 10 a.m. ceremony, candidates in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and the Harrison College of Business and Computing will graduate. The 2 p.m. ceremony is for candidates in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; and the Holland College of Arts and Media.