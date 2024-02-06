SEMO Chamber, University choirs to present concert

The Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music will present the first choral concert of the 2023-24 season Thursday, Oct. 5, at the River Campus.

The Chamber and University choirs will perform "Our Own Heart's Core", a concert of music addressing issues important to the community and world.

Barbara Lamont, associate professor of music and director of choirs, said she wanted to feature some social justice music along with other issues "that are important to us in the world right now." She said the title for the concert is a "riff" on a line from the poem "The Lake Isle of Innisfree" by William Butler Yeats.

Lamont said Yeats' line, "I hear it in the deep heart's core", fit with her thoughts on relevant issues such as immigration, racism and the wealth-gap.