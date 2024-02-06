SEMO celebrates Christmas with Winterfest light event, concerts

Southeast Missouri State University will host a variety of events to celebrate the Christmas season.

Winterfest

SEMO is inviting members of the community to Winterfest, a holiday light event, at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. The event will include a lighted path on campus between Magill Hall and Brandt Hall with winter-themed displays created by SEMO student organizations, offices and academic departments.

Activities will include making snowflakes and a virtual snowball fight. Cookies and cocoa will be served and Santa Rowdy will make an appearance.

As Southeast continues to celebrate its sesquicentennial year, December marks the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Normal School, which held classes in two rooms of the Lorimier School until the Normal Building could be constructed.

Parking will be available in the SEMO science quad in front of Magill Hall, accessed via Greek Drive off Henderson Avenue. For more information, including the complete listing of SEMO's sesquicentennial events, visit www.semo.edu/events.