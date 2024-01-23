"Our world is changing fast, and our goal for this campaign is to transform our institution," Lincoln said. "SEMO must continue to innovate and adapt to the changing world we're preparing our students to enter. We have been doing that for the past 150 years. This campaign will focus on donor investments into the programs, ideas and priorities to transform SEMO, so our students can transform the world."

In addition to raising money through donations and partnerships, proceeds from Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles' upcoming benefit comedy show Saturday, March 23, will also go toward the campaign.

"We are thrilled to welcome him back to campus and his show will benefit our Department of Mass Media as well as scholarships for students in Cedric's fraternity at SEMO," Lincoln said.

According to Lincoln, many of the university's needs are immediate and construction will begin as soon as possible once funds are secured.

"Someone who gives to fund a scholarship can see that gift in action at the next available recruitment period when we award scholarships. However, when someone gives to make a facilities improvement, that will require a construction process to be followed," Lincoln said. "An example of this is the recent investment in a new cyber command center, which will enhance SEMO's respected cybersecurity program. This is currently in process with an expected completion by summer. So, gifts will fund projects in various stages throughout the campaign."

Lincoln is confident in the project's success and expressed gratitude on behalf of the University Foundation for all the donations so far.

"We are extremely grateful for everyone who has invested in our students and our university. We know the work that we do is meaningful, and it has been an honor to work with our donors and alumni all over this country as they stand with us to make transformational gifts," Lincoln said. "SEMO is soaring to new heights. This is the largest comprehensive campaign our institution has aspired to, and I have every confidence that we will be successful. Our students depend upon us, and we will deliver."