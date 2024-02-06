SEMO, Cape Central graduate selected for prestigious law program

A Southeast Missouri State University graduate is one of the newest recipients of a prominent scholarship geared toward those planning to practice civil rights law in the South.

Miracle Bird, who received her master’s degree from the university on Saturday, May 11, was named to the fourth cohort of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program (MMSP) organized by the Legal Defense Fund (LDF).

Miracle, the daughter of Calvin and Carolyn Bird, is a native of Cape Girardeau and a Cape Central graduate.

Founded in 2021, the MMSP provides funding specifically for participants to have careers practicing civil rights law serving Black communities in 13 southern states.

The cohort, formed by individuals from nine states, was released Wednesday, May 1. This cohort is the fourth of five planned.

Laura Hatcher, chair of the Political Science, Philosophy and Religion Department at SEMO, first informed Bird of the opportunity.

“The reason why I applied is I’ve always been passionate about civil rights, and I’ve always wanted to do something that was service-based,” Bird said.

She also credited her family and faith with inspiring her to apply.