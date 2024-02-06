SEMO campus area boil-water advisory issued

The City of Cape Girardeau issued a precautionary boil-water advisory notice Tuesday afternoon for parts of the Southeast Missouri State University campus and some nearby homes and businesses. It has been issued in response to a low-pressure incident earlier in the day.
While there is no known issue with the water, customers should boil and cool before consumption until water can be tested and verified safe.
Crews notified affected properties door-to-door and Southeast Missouri State sent out an alert (about half of the affected were on-campus). Map and details may be found at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news/whats_new/campus_area_water_boil_advisory
