SEMO Bomb Squad moves to Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police Department is now the official parent agency of the Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Regional Bomb Squad.

According to Cape Girardeau Chief of Police Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department assumed responsibility as parent agency of the SEMO Regional Bomb Squad in February. A unanimous vote from Sikeston City Council members finalized the transition earlier this week.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety previously housed the bomb team.

As officers retired or left to work for other departments, Chief James McMillen said Sikeston DPS was left with no members on the bomb team who were bomb technicians.

"I didn't have the staffing to afford to send somebody to training to get re-certified," McMillan said.

All bomb squad equipment and vehicles will transfer to Cape Girardeau, according to McMillan.

The bomb squad's 22-county service area will remain the same.

Blair said he agreed for Cape Girardeau to become the bomb squad's parent agency toward the end of 2020. Discussions were had among Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Jackson police departments.

All agreed Cape Girardeau would be the best location to house the team's equipment when space and response times were taken into consideration.

"Additionally, with the university and other venues that bring large scale events to town, it makes more sense to have the equipment located here to reduce wear on the vehicles as they travel," Blair said. "Another factor is the centralized location of Cape Girardeau. The responses are generally spread out across the region."