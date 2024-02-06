All sections
EducationMay 21, 2024

SEMO Board of Governors raises tuition, fees by 4.29%

Southeast Missouri State University announced a 4.29% tuition and fee increase for the 2024-25 academic year in a news release distributed Friday afternoon, May 17.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State University announced a 4.29% tuition and fee increase for the 2024-25 academic year in a news release distributed Friday afternoon, May 17.

The university’s Board of Governors voted to increase tuition and fees for Missouri resident undergraduate students from $316.50 to $330.09 per credit hour, from $409.50 to $427.74 for graduate domestic students and from $205.25 to $214.96 to attend SEMO’s regional campuses.

“The decision was reached after careful consideration, but this moderate adjustment is necessary,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in the release.

Tuition and fees for Missouri resident undergraduates have increased by $82.84 since 2018, while Missouri resident graduates’ costs increased by $112.24 and by $39.96 to attend regional campuses.

In addition to increases in tuition and fees, the board approved updates to course fees, which were "assessed to cover the cost of consumable supplies or other expenses unique to a course."

According to Debbie Below, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, SEMO "remains one of the most affordable public institutions in Missouri."

"When you compare our cost with others and then factor in the quality of our programs. There is no denying that SEMO is a smart investment,” Below said. “We have a scholarship program that 75 percent of our students are eligible for. SEMO offers one tuition rate nationwide for domestic students so out-of-state students will not see out-of-state tuition. And, the Will to Do Award covers tuition and fees for eligible Pell Students.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

