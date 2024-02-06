SEMO Board of Governors raises tuition, fees by 4.29%

Tuition and fees for Missouri resident undergraduates have increased by $82.84 since 2018, while Missouri resident graduates’ costs increased by $112.24 and by $39.96 to attend regional campuses.

In addition to increases in tuition and fees, the board approved updates to course fees, which were "assessed to cover the cost of consumable supplies or other expenses unique to a course."

According to Debbie Below, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, SEMO "remains one of the most affordable public institutions in Missouri."

"When you compare our cost with others and then factor in the quality of our programs. There is no denying that SEMO is a smart investment,” Below said. “We have a scholarship program that 75 percent of our students are eligible for. SEMO offers one tuition rate nationwide for domestic students so out-of-state students will not see out-of-state tuition. And, the Will to Do Award covers tuition and fees for eligible Pell Students.”