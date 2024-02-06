SEMO Board of Governors member appointed as new Missouri treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — GOP Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, named Vivek Malek state treasurer, making him the first nonwhite statewide official in Missouri history.

Malek, a 45-year-old immigration lawyer from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, will replace fellow Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who is leaving the position to become state auditor in January.

"Vivek's story is inspiring proof that the American Dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians," Parson said in a statement. "President (Ronald) Reagan once said immigrants are one of the greatest sources of American greatness, and both Vivek and I agree."

Only white candidates have ever won statewide elected office in Missouri.

Parson's appointment of Malek opens a rare door for Malek, who told reporters he plans to run for a full term as treasurer in 2024. Political incumbents, particularly Republicans, often have an advantage in Missouri elections.