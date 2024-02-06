All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 4, 2022

SEMO awarded 2022-2023 Military Friendly Gold designation

For the second year in a row, Southeast Missouri State University has been honored with a "Military Friendly" distinction. Of all the schools surveyed by militaryfriendly.com, less than 37% were awarded the Military Friendly designation and less than 16% received the highest "Gold" level distinction, which Southeast also received again this year...

Michael Leifer
story image illustation

For the second year in a row, Southeast Missouri State University has been honored with a "Military Friendly" distinction.

Of all the schools surveyed by www.militaryfriendly.com, less than 37% were awarded the Military Friendly designation and less than 16% received the highest "Gold" level distinction, which Southeast also received again this year.

SEMO's Office of Military and Veteran Services, located on the University Center's third floor, was given special consideration. According to the university, the office provides targeted resources, information and support to veterans, while researching and advocating new veteran-related policies and initiatives to support the school's military personnel.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Southeast describes itself as one of the finest higher education facilities in the nation in terms of attending to the needs of military veterans and their families.

The Military Friendly designation comes as a result of both publicly available information and private surveys evaluating student retention, graduation rates, job placement success rates, and loan-repayment success rates. An independent research firm along with an advisory council of educators and employers assisted the award process, in connection with VIQTORY, a veteran-owned small business.

Amanda Wood, SEMO's services officer, has been instrumental in pushing for military-friendly policies and procedures.

"I assist students in breaking down barriers to education and I'm pushing for better military transfer credit review, so that credits awarded in the military can transfer to college. I'm that boots-on-the-ground person that makes sure Southeast stays in line, but I'm also here so service members and their families understand what's going on and have the support and resources to be successful," Woods stated.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy