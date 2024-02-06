SEMO awarded 2022-2023 Military Friendly Gold designation

For the second year in a row, Southeast Missouri State University has been honored with a "Military Friendly" distinction.

Of all the schools surveyed by www.militaryfriendly.com, less than 37% were awarded the Military Friendly designation and less than 16% received the highest "Gold" level distinction, which Southeast also received again this year.

SEMO's Office of Military and Veteran Services, located on the University Center's third floor, was given special consideration. According to the university, the office provides targeted resources, information and support to veterans, while researching and advocating new veteran-related policies and initiatives to support the school's military personnel.