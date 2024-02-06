All sections
NewsOctober 11, 2022

SEMO Aviation lands new director

Southeast Missouri State University's Aviation program is set to have a new face at the helm. Miranda Sullivan has been named the director of aviation operations at the university, according to a news release.

Nathan English
Miranda Sullivan has been named director of the Aviation program at Southeast Missouri State University. Sullivan will continue to be a member of the faculty in the program.
Miranda Sullivan has been named director of the Aviation program at Southeast Missouri State University. Sullivan will continue to be a member of the faculty in the program.

Southeast Missouri State University's Aviation program is set to have a new face at the helm.

Miranda Sullivan has been named the director of aviation operations at the university, according to a news release. The program director works with U.S. Aviation Group — the outfit that owns the planes — and focuses on recruitment efforts. Sullivan will pick up these duties while still serving as faculty for the program, the release said.

She will take over for the retiring Ken Jackson. Sullivan has been with the program since it's launch last year.

"I am so excited to pick up the baton that others have carried to this point and continue to provide quality aviators," Sullivan said.

"We are pleased to welcome Miranda into this new role," Carlos Vargas, SEMO president, said in the release. "She has been a critical member of the team responsible for the success we have seen so far from the program, and I have no doubt she will continue to take it to great heights."

The relatively new path at SEMO has seen "rapid growth." There were 36 students in the inaugural aviation class, this year there are 58. SEMO is looking to hire two new faculty members to keep pace with program enrollment.

"The aviation industry is thriving," Sullivan said. "The airlines are retiring more pilots than they can hire. Now is the time to kick off an aviation career. Plus, our program is cost effective and gets students engaged in their first semester."

Students with no experience can be a flight instructor within two years through the program, she said.

