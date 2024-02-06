SEMO Aviation lands new director

Southeast Missouri State University's Aviation program is set to have a new face at the helm.

Miranda Sullivan has been named the director of aviation operations at the university, according to a news release. The program director works with U.S. Aviation Group — the outfit that owns the planes — and focuses on recruitment efforts. Sullivan will pick up these duties while still serving as faculty for the program, the release said.

She will take over for the retiring Ken Jackson. Sullivan has been with the program since it's launch last year.

"I am so excited to pick up the baton that others have carried to this point and continue to provide quality aviators," Sullivan said.