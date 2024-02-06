All sections
April 20, 2020

SEMO Athletics holds annual Walk for Women online

Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, now in its 13th year, normally draws hundreds of participants to Houck Field House to show support for Southeast’s student athletes by donating and fundraising to help fund athletic scholarships. When preventive COVID-19 measures led to campus closing and the spring sports season being canceled, walk organizers hit upon a solution: Take the event online...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Cindy Gannon
Retrieved from facebook.com

Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, now in its 13th year, normally draws hundreds of participants to Houck Field House to show support for Southeast’s student athletes by donating and fundraising to help fund athletic scholarships. When preventive COVID-19 measures led to campus closing and the spring sports season being canceled, walk organizers hit upon a solution: Take the event online.

Nate Saverino, associate athletic director for external affairs at Southeast, said the walk is an important fundraiser for athletic scholarships and a reminder the community is stronger than COVID-19.

“Obviously, we can’t be together, but we can continue to hold the walk,” Saverino said. “Our message is, even though coronavirus has canceled our season and changed the way we do things, our spirit is still strong and resilient.”

Saverino said this year, rather than gather at Houck Stadium, participants in the walk should register online and walk in their own neighborhoods or inside their homes.

“We are encouraging people to post pictures and videos with the hashtag #walkforwomensemo,” Saverino said.

Participants walk along Normal Avenue during the Southeast Missouri Walk for Women on April 13, 2013, in Cape Girardeau.
Participants walk along Normal Avenue during the Southeast Missouri Walk for Women on April 13, 2013, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

“For us, scholarships are the lifeblood of the college athlete community,” Saverino said. “(The season cancellation) was definitely a blow, and caused a change of plans, but this walk is something we can do.”

Saverino said signups are available online at www.walkforwomen.semo.edu, and he encourages people to participate as well as donate.

“For $25, donors receive a T-shirt, and for $100, a T-shirt and a really nice cooler bag,” he said. “Then, too, we want people to walk next Saturday and share their pictures and videos.”

“Our hope is, people will unite together even though we’re apart, and show support for our student athletes,” Saverino added.

