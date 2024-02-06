SEMO Athletics holds annual Walk for Women online

Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, now in its 13th year, normally draws hundreds of participants to Houck Field House to show support for Southeast’s student athletes by donating and fundraising to help fund athletic scholarships. When preventive COVID-19 measures led to campus closing and the spring sports season being canceled, walk organizers hit upon a solution: Take the event online.

Nate Saverino, associate athletic director for external affairs at Southeast, said the walk is an important fundraiser for athletic scholarships and a reminder the community is stronger than COVID-19.

“Obviously, we can’t be together, but we can continue to hold the walk,” Saverino said. “Our message is, even though coronavirus has canceled our season and changed the way we do things, our spirit is still strong and resilient.”

Saverino said this year, rather than gather at Houck Stadium, participants in the walk should register online and walk in their own neighborhoods or inside their homes.

“We are encouraging people to post pictures and videos with the hashtag #walkforwomensemo,” Saverino said.