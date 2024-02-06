All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 22, 2021

SEMO Arts Council adjusts to COVID, pursues kids' festival alternative

In response to the ongoing pandemic, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has canceled the 21st annual Children's Art Festival for 2021. The not-for-profit, founded in 1961, will instead hold its first "artKIDtechs" Members' Show from Feb. 5 to 27...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Onlookers review artwork at the 2019 Children's Art Festival.
Onlookers review artwork at the 2019 Children's Art Festival.Courtesy capearts.com

In response to the ongoing pandemic, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has canceled the 21st annual Children's Art Festival for 2021.

Kelly Downes, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director
Kelly Downes, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri directorCourtesy Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The not-for-profit, founded in 1961, will instead hold its first "artKIDtechs" Members' Show from Feb. 5 to 27.

Kelly Downes, the council's director since August, said children in its artKIDtechs' kindergarden through 12th grade program may drop off as many as three entries at the council's office through Feb. 3 for consideration.

"ArtKIDtechs was formed during COVID to make sure students are getting relevant and inspiring arts-related content," Downes said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For $25 annually, an artKIDtechs member will get digital instruction from a professional art educator and an undergraduate art student at Southeast Missouri State University, Downes said.

In addition, artKIDtechs students will receive monthly coloring contests and invitations to take part in what Downes called a "variety" of art forms.

Downes said signing up for its children's program may be done online at www.capearts.org/memberships by clicking artKIDtechs at checkout.

The council's First Friday event Feb. 5 will be on-site at the council's office at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau for Arts Council members, artists and guests of artists. A limited number of reservations will be available for the general public by calling (573) 334-9233.

The Arts Council has 200 regular members with an additional 100 registered for the artKIDtechs program.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy