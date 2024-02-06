SEMO Arts Council adjusts to COVID, pursues kids' festival alternative

In response to the ongoing pandemic, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has canceled the 21st annual Children's Art Festival for 2021.
The not-for-profit, founded in 1961, will instead hold its first "artKIDtechs" Members' Show from Feb. 5 to 27.
Kelly Downes, the council's director since August, said children in its artKIDtechs' kindergarden through 12th grade program may drop off as many as three entries at the council's office through Feb. 3 for consideration.
"ArtKIDtechs was formed during COVID to make sure students are getting relevant and inspiring arts-related content," Downes said.
For $25 annually, an artKIDtechs member will get digital instruction from a professional art educator and an undergraduate art student at Southeast Missouri State University, Downes said.
In addition, artKIDtechs students will receive monthly coloring contests and invitations to take part in what Downes called a "variety" of art forms.
Downes said signing up for its children's program may be done online at www.capearts.org/memberships by clicking artKIDtechs at checkout.
The council's First Friday event Feb. 5 will be on-site at the council's office at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau for Arts Council members, artists and guests of artists. A limited number of reservations will be available for the general public by calling (573) 334-9233.
The Arts Council has 200 regular members with an additional 100 registered for the artKIDtechs program.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.