SEMO Arts Council adjusts to COVID, pursues kids' festival alternative

In response to the ongoing pandemic, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has canceled the 21st annual Children's Art Festival for 2021.

Kelly Downes, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Courtesy Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The not-for-profit, founded in 1961, will instead hold its first "artKIDtechs" Members' Show from Feb. 5 to 27.

Kelly Downes, the council's director since August, said children in its artKIDtechs' kindergarden through 12th grade program may drop off as many as three entries at the council's office through Feb. 3 for consideration.

"ArtKIDtechs was formed during COVID to make sure students are getting relevant and inspiring arts-related content," Downes said.