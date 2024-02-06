There is a Japanese philosophy — wabi-sabi — that sees the world as impermanent, imperfect and incomplete.

Neal Joiner, an art student at Southeast Missouri State University, said he used this philosophy to inspire his creation of a series of small ceramic pots now on display at Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Joiner said several hundred years ago in Japan, practitioners of Zen applied wabi-sabi to pottery. He said it's usually associated with pots and cups for tea ceremonies, often irregular or rustic looking.

"There is an emphasis on natural materials. As I understand it, imperfectly, 'wabi' means impermanence, and 'sabi' is the irregularity, the flaws and natural breakdown of materials. So, I tried to apply that concept in my work and came up with my own interpretation," he explained.

All of Joiner's pots are small, about 6 inches tall and around. They are only partially glazed and have a raw smoky finish. Joiner said he used a pottery wheel to throw the pots, then fired them in a kiln and later gave them a partial pit firing.

"There's no science to it," Joiner said. "You never know what will come out. That's the sabi part of wabi-sabi. It's the acceptance of the flaws and irregularities."

Each pot has broken twigs or moss sticking out of the top. Joiner said the twigs and moss are part of the pieces and represent the wabi, or the impermanence of the pots.

"Ironically, pottery is, relatively, one of the longest lasting materials for art," Joiner said. "I wanted something organic that would break down over time. These are just sticks and moss from my backyard. They will die and disintegrate. It was a way for me to emphasize the impermanence more."

There is a quote printed on the wall above Joiner's pots that reads, "Wabi-Sabi can, in it's fullest expression, be a way of life. At the very least it is a particular kind of beauty." The quote is from the book "Wabi-Sabi for artists, designers, poets and philosophers" by Leonard Koren. Joiner said it was one of the books he studied before beginning his project.

There is a second quote on the wall, from Joiner himself; "All things are impermanent, imperfect and incomplete."