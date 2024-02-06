Printmakers Hannah and Blake Sanders married at a collaborative art event in St. Louis after living in multiple places across the country. They competed for the same printmaking position at Southeast Missouri State University in 2014. Now, they are both art educators at the university and work at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau.

The couple has collaborated with their students and rustmedia to create a children's coloring and activity book for the upcoming Shipyard Music Festival in Cape Girardeau. The book is based on the bands performing at the festival, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Century Casino in downtown Cape Girardeau. The book will be distributed for free to the first 100 children who come through the gates at the festival.

Hannah March Sanders, associate professor in the department of art and design, is the area head of printmaking and education coordinator for Catapult. This is the second year she has worked with rustmedia on the Shipyard Festival coloring book. This year she designed the cover and a local musicians' spread for the book.

Some of her students volunteered to design pages for the coloring book.

"It's like word jumbles, mazes or just coloring pages. It's fun to do," she said.

Blake Sanders is an instructor of art and design and Catapult press coordinator. He and Hannah operate Orange Barrel Industries, which provides community outreach and curatorial practice in the form of workshops at universities and community-based arts organizations across the country.

"For years now, we have been organizing exhibitions, portfolio exchanges, which is where you get a whole bunch of artists together, and you make a body of work based on a theme," Blake said. "Orange Barrel Industries is a way for me and Hannah to do what we're really passionate about, which is to spread the gospel of printmaking."