The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri recognized two local artists for their contributions to the community Friday during the 42nd annual Otto F. Dingeldein Award ceremony.

ï¿½Tonight we are here to celebrate the arts in our community,ï¿½ said Joni Hand, associate professor in Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s Department of Art, as she welcomed the guests to Montgomery & Greaser Law Firm in downtown Cape Girardeau. ï¿½ï¿½ Specifically, by acknowledging the contributions of people who dedicate their lives to the arts.ï¿½

The Otto F. Dingeldein Award honors individuals whose artistic achievements have made a considerable impact on the communityï¿½s culture.

Caroline Kahler, this yearï¿½s recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award, tearfully accepted the first accolade of the evening.

ï¿½One of the things that I think has been the hallmark of my career as an artist is always connecting to the community ... and it has been an honor to connect to Cape Girardeau and to Southeast Missouri State University,ï¿½ said Kahler, chairwoman of Southeastï¿½s art department. ï¿½I have often had to redefine myself as an artist depending on where Iï¿½m working and where Iï¿½m able to teach.ï¿½

Joni Hand, left, board member of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, presents Ron Nall with the Friend of the Arts Award on Friday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Kahler said that prior to coming to Southeast Missouri she was a ceramist for more than 20 years.

ï¿½... And coming into my position here, I had to redefine myself,ï¿½ Kahler said.

ï¿½Things like that have a way of changing what happens in your life and how you work with others,ï¿½ she said.

It also changes how you are able to process, Kahler said.

ï¿½But there have been two highlights, I would say, besides marrying my husband, and [having children], and one of them is being an artist-in-residency in Indiana, and the other is coming here,ï¿½ Kahler said. ï¿½So thank you.ï¿½