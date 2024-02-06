The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri recognized two local artists for their contributions to the community Friday during the 42nd annual Otto F. Dingeldein Award ceremony.
ï¿½Tonight we are here to celebrate the arts in our community,ï¿½ said Joni Hand, associate professor in Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s Department of Art, as she welcomed the guests to Montgomery & Greaser Law Firm in downtown Cape Girardeau. ï¿½ï¿½ Specifically, by acknowledging the contributions of people who dedicate their lives to the arts.ï¿½
The Otto F. Dingeldein Award honors individuals whose artistic achievements have made a considerable impact on the communityï¿½s culture.
Caroline Kahler, this yearï¿½s recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award, tearfully accepted the first accolade of the evening.
ï¿½One of the things that I think has been the hallmark of my career as an artist is always connecting to the community ... and it has been an honor to connect to Cape Girardeau and to Southeast Missouri State University,ï¿½ said Kahler, chairwoman of Southeastï¿½s art department. ï¿½I have often had to redefine myself as an artist depending on where Iï¿½m working and where Iï¿½m able to teach.ï¿½
Kahler said that prior to coming to Southeast Missouri she was a ceramist for more than 20 years.
ï¿½... And coming into my position here, I had to redefine myself,ï¿½ Kahler said.
ï¿½Things like that have a way of changing what happens in your life and how you work with others,ï¿½ she said.
It also changes how you are able to process, Kahler said.
ï¿½But there have been two highlights, I would say, besides marrying my husband, and [having children], and one of them is being an artist-in-residency in Indiana, and the other is coming here,ï¿½ Kahler said. ï¿½So thank you.ï¿½
This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the Friend of the Arts Award. It is one of the highest honors the Arts Council can bestow on an individual or organization within the community, Hand said.
Ron Nall was awarded the 2017 Friend of the Arts Award, and began his acceptance speech explaining his family ï¿½is an artsy family,ï¿½ with two sons involved in the arts during high school, and one son working as a graphic artist for Bass Pro, and the other with a masterï¿½s degree in trumpet.
ï¿½Itï¿½s an honor to receive this. When you do something, you usually do it because you like it,ï¿½ Nall said. ï¿½And I never planned on getting anything special or any awards, itï¿½s just, I like being a band director and I like teaching, so thatï¿½s what I did.ï¿½
Nall said working at Cape Girardeau Central always was his ï¿½dream job.ï¿½
ï¿½Ever since I had gone to school here, I always wanted to come back to Cape,ï¿½ Nall said. ï¿½... I loved being a band director. Thirty-two years of high school, and after I retired, somebody would say, ï¿½Well, youï¿½re too young to retireï¿½.ï¿½
Nall said he and his family have lived in Cape Girardeau for 40 years.
ï¿½So, I really appreciate this [award],ï¿½ Nall said. ï¿½And, as I said, I didnï¿½t do anything trying to get anything. I just did it because I really liked it.ï¿½
