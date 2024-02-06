SEMO announces wire fraud investigation

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Public Safety is in the early stages of an active criminal investigation of wire fraud against the university, according to a news release.
The statement says the incident involves theft of money and not data, so no personal records of students, faculty or staff were compromised.
As the investigation continues, university officials will coordinate with local and federal authorities as necessary. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, university officials will not comment further at this time.
