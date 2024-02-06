Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced the largest capital campaign in the university’s history at a Homecoming Block Party on Friday, Oct. 13.

In front of Academic Hall, Vargas said the university’s “Transforming Lives” campaign aims to raise $60 million.

He said fundraising efforts have already generated 64% of the goal.

“What we are talking about is more than buildings and technology. It is about them — it is about the students,” Vargas said. “When we transform their lives, they transform the world.”