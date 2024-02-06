Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced the largest capital campaign in the university’s history at a Homecoming Block Party on Friday, Oct. 13.
In front of Academic Hall, Vargas said the university’s “Transforming Lives” campaign aims to raise $60 million.
He said fundraising efforts have already generated 64% of the goal.
“What we are talking about is more than buildings and technology. It is about them — it is about the students,” Vargas said. “When we transform their lives, they transform the world.”
The president explained that the campaign will touch many academic departments, facilities and athletics. He noted the campaign will keep the university “a step ahead of the marketplace”, focused on technologies to provide education and training for “the jobs of tomorrow”.
He specifically pointed to cybersecurity and computer science programs, along with arts facilities and health science expansion.
Vargas pointed to a number of special fundraising projects, including an upcoming show featuring Cedric the Entertainer, a SEMO graduate.
Homecoming events continue Saturday morning, Oct. 14, with the Homecoming Parade at 9:30 a.m., leading to the Redhawks football game against the Eastern Illinois University Panthers at 2 p.m. at Houck Field.
