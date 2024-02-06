SEMO announces Protect the Nest return plan

Southeast Missouri State University unveiled its return plan Monday morning, and students will be able to return to face-to-face classes Aug. 24, amid many changes aimed at making campus safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university is complying with Cape Girardeau County's mandatory masking order, requiring face coverings for anyone over the age of 9.

The fall 2020 academic calendar will look different from previous semesters. Break periods have been reduced or eliminated, and face-to-face classes will end Nov. 24, with the remainder of the semester held online or remotely. Final exams will be held Dec. 7 to 11.

No changes have been made to the spring academic calendar as of Monday.

Move-in week will be held in a drive-through format. Students will be asked to sign up for a time slot to bring their possessions to the dorms from Aug. 15 to 21. Instructions will be sent before the end of July.

Required supplies for residence hall living include face coverings, hand sanitizer, a thermometer and cleaning products.

"Even with the steps we have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus, the exposure risk can never be eliminated completely," the plan stated. "The more an individual interacts with others, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread."

The updated handbook for residence halls will be available at www.semo.edu/residencelife in early August.