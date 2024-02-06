SEMO announces Protect the Nest return plan

Southeast Missouri State University unveiled its return plan Monday morning, and students will be able to return to face-to-face classes Aug. 24, amid many changes aimed at making campus safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university is complying with Cape Girardeau County's mandatory masking order, requiring face coverings for anyone over the age of 9.
The fall 2020 academic calendar will look different from previous semesters. Break periods have been reduced or eliminated, and face-to-face classes will end Nov. 24, with the remainder of the semester held online or remotely. Final exams will be held Dec. 7 to 11.
No changes have been made to the spring academic calendar as of Monday.
Move-in week will be held in a drive-through format. Students will be asked to sign up for a time slot to bring their possessions to the dorms from Aug. 15 to 21. Instructions will be sent before the end of July.
Required supplies for residence hall living include face coverings, hand sanitizer, a thermometer and cleaning products.
"Even with the steps we have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus, the exposure risk can never be eliminated completely," the plan stated. "The more an individual interacts with others, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread."
The updated handbook for residence halls will be available at www.semo.edu/residencelife in early August.
"Students who need to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19 exposure will be encouraged to return home," the plan stated. "Students unable to return home will be permitted to remain in on-campus housing" and quarantine in either their own room or in another residence hall.
Students requiring isolation because of a confirmed COVID-19 test will be provided a single room in Dearmont Hall, where they will have their meals delivered to them and will have access to mail and Wi-Fi.
After a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, quarantine is required per health department regulations. To return to school, employees or students must be symptom free, and have had no fever for three consecutive days without the use of fever reducing medication, or have a doctor's note. Those who have had symptoms but did not seek medical treatment should follow the above guidelines as well.
As of Monday, the Student Recreation Center and Student Aquatic Center are open.
Water fountains are closed, but water bottle refill stations are available.
Intramural sporting events that put participants in close proximity to one another are not being planned for the beginning of the fall semester.
Greek Life at Southeast is developing guidelines for fall recruitment in accordance with the university's guidance for meetings and gatherings.
Effective July 17, pre-COVID-19 travel procedures (as outlined in the University travel policy) will resume for University travel within the state of Missouri.
More information is at www.semo.edu/covid. Submit questions to COVID19@semo.edu. Read the entire plan at www.semo.edu/protectthenest.
