NewsApril 29, 2020

SEMO announces plans for summer classes

Summer semester courses at Southeast Missouri State University will include a combination of online and in-person classes as the university begins to transition to normal activities following the COVID-19 pandemic. All summer courses at the university scheduled to start before June 29 will take place online or remotely, according to information posted on Southeast's website...

Southeast Missourian

Summer semester courses at Southeast Missouri State University will include a combination of online and in-person classes as the university begins to transition to normal activities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

All summer courses at the university scheduled to start before June 29 will take place online or remotely, according to information posted on Southeast’s website.

“Some courses during this period may be subject to change based on the course content and the ability to deliver remotely,” according to a statement on the website.

“Our current plan is that courses beginning June 30 through Aug. 7 will be taught both in-person and online, with courses to be conducted in the mode of delivery as they were originally scheduled,” the statement continued.

Registration remains open for Southeast’s summer sessions, the first of which begins May 18.

