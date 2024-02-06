SEMO announces new head of university advancement

Wendell Snodgrass has been named vice president of university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri University Foundation, succeeding the retired Trudy Lee, the school announced Monday.

Amanda Lincoln, interim SEMO advancement leader since Lee's Aug. 31 retirement, lauded Snodgrass's approach to university fundraising.

"Wendell (has) articulated his dedication to student-centered philanthropy that really resonated with us. His focus on collaboration has us eager to welcome him to the team," Lincoln said.

Snodgrass, with related prior experience in Texas and Wisconsin, begins his new duties in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 1.