SEMO announces new head of university advancement

Wendell Snodgrass has been named vice president of university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri University Foundation, succeeding the retired Trudy Lee, the school announced Monday.
Amanda Lincoln, interim SEMO advancement leader since Lee's Aug. 31 retirement, lauded Snodgrass's approach to university fundraising.
"Wendell (has) articulated his dedication to student-centered philanthropy that really resonated with us. His focus on collaboration has us eager to welcome him to the team," Lincoln said.
Snodgrass, with related prior experience in Texas and Wisconsin, begins his new duties in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 1.
"The entire SEMO community was warm and welcoming during my visit," said Snodgrass, who comes to SEMO from an identical role with University of Texas-Permian Basin, where he has served since 2018.
A SEMO news release says the number of alumni giving to UT-Permian Basin more than doubled during Snodgrass's tenure.
"(Snodgrass) brings with him a wealth of experience in higher education fundraising and alumni engagement that will build upon our recent success of record-giving years and provide more resources and opportunities for Southeast students," Carlos Vargas, Southeast's president since 2015, said in the release.
A graduate of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, Snodgrass was one of five candidates who visited Southeast following a nationwide search.
