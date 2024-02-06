SEMO announces free tuition giveaway for 2023-2024 year

One future Southeast Missouri State University student may win a tuition-free 2023-2024 academic year at SEMO, university officials announced this week.

"We have offered the free tuition giveaway for several years, and it is very popular," said Lenell Hahn, Southeast's director of admissions.

"It really does two things. First, we know students can be concerned about the cost of college. For one student, much of that worry goes away. But for everyone else, applying by Dec. 1 is important because that is the scholarship guarantee deadline. Applying by Dec. 1 means students are eligible to receive the maximum amount of scholarships they qualify for."

The winner of the tuition waiver option will be randomly selected and must be enrolled full-time for SEMO's Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters and must also live in a university residence hall, said Hahn, who has led SEMO's admissions office since January 2013.

Students who submit an application to www.semo.edu/apply by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, and who are first-time freshmen or first-time transfer students are eligible for the program.