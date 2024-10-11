All sections
NewsSeptember 22, 2023

SEMO among U.S. News & World Report's best colleges

Southeast Missouri State University has been ranked among the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings. According to a SEMO news release, out of 1,450 colleges, SEMO was ranked as the 26th best public school and 88th best regional university in the Midwest...

Danny Walter
Southeast Missouri State University has been ranked among the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings.
Courtesy of U.S. News and World Report

Southeast Missouri State University has been ranked among the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

According to a SEMO news release, out of 1,450 colleges, SEMO was ranked as the 26th best public school and 88th best regional university in the Midwest.

The release also said SEMO ranked among the best in multiple undergraduate programs, including business, computer science and engineering. In addition, the university's nursing program moved up 158 spots from the previous year.

In the release, university president Carlos Vargas stated the best thing they see is "improvement".

"Our programs are constantly looking for ways to transform and improve so we can prepare students for tomorrow's careers today," Vargas said.

