Southeast Missouri State University is joining forces with Ameren Missouri to bring clean energy and jobs to the region with the installation of new solar arrays on SEMO's main campus.

Southeast Missouri Neighborhood Solar Center will be the first of its kind in the region, consisting of solar canopies on the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

Officials from the university and Ameren discussed the partnership Wednesday afternoon at the center.

Russ Burger, Southeast Division director of Ameren, said the canopy-style panels will consist of 3,500 modules, making it the largest solar center in the state. Together, the modules will provide 1.2 megawatts of energy, which Burger said is enough to power more than 130 homes for a year.

Burger said SEMO was chosen out of more than 100 applicants to house the solar center because of the "great location" and "secondary uses."