Southeast Missouri State University is joining forces with Ameren Missouri to bring clean energy and jobs to the region with the installation of new solar arrays on SEMO's main campus.
Southeast Missouri Neighborhood Solar Center will be the first of its kind in the region, consisting of solar canopies on the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
Officials from the university and Ameren discussed the partnership Wednesday afternoon at the center.
Russ Burger, Southeast Division director of Ameren, said the canopy-style panels will consist of 3,500 modules, making it the largest solar center in the state. Together, the modules will provide 1.2 megawatts of energy, which Burger said is enough to power more than 130 homes for a year.
Burger said SEMO was chosen out of more than 100 applicants to house the solar center because of the "great location" and "secondary uses."
"In addition to what works well mechanically — a great location with high visibility and a good tie-in point to the grid — it's also going to produce clean energy, create jobs, provide education opportunities for a lot of students and provide additional parking opportunities for the community," Burger said. "We just thought it was a great fit for Southeast Missouri to have one of these flagship stations here."
Construction began Oct. 25 and will work around events at the Show Me Center to minimize disruption, according to an Ameren Missouri news release.
The solar installation, along with a similar project at the Maryland Heights Community Center in St. Louis County, is a part of Ameren Missouri's goal to "expand renewable energy sources in the region," according to the release.
Burger said the new projects derived from Senate Bill 564, a "forward-thinking" energy policy legislation passed by the Missouri General Assembly in 2018. The legislation enabled Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan: An $8.4 billion plan to "further efforts to create a stronger, smarter, cleaner, more resilient and secure electric grid, including new, clean wind energy" from 2021 to 2025.
Burger said Southeast Missouri Neighborhood Solar Center is a $5 million project paid for by Ameren, and is expected to be in service in July.
Upon completion, Burger said Ameren will maintain the solar center for years to come.
