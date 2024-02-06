SEMO alumna, community advocate announces bid for Senate

A Southeast Missouri State University alumna and community advocate announced Wednesday her intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt.

Beverly "Lady B" Logan of St. Louis, a 1978 Southeast graduate, said she plans to run for the seat that will be available after Blunt recently announced he is not seeking reelection in 2022.

Logan, who noted Blunt's announcement came March 8, International Women's Day, said she may run as an independent but is also exploring the possibility of forming a new political party — the Purple Party.

"It would be a mix of 'blue' and 'red,'" she explained. "A lot of people in America do not want to be held to one particular party, and unfortunately people call it a two-party system, but there are more than just two parties," she said. "We have to get rid of that mentality as to the Senate. When you are there, you are there for the welfare of the people."

When asked whether she would caucus with Democrats or Republicans as a senator, Logan said she would wait until being "in the arena" to make that decision, though she contended even a small group of independent senators could wield outsized influence in the chamber.

"I am confident that no matter what someone's political affiliation is, when they take a moment to engage with me, they will see my genuineness," she said. In the end, we all want the same thing — our inalienable rights — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Eric Greitens, former Republican governor, has announced his intention to run for the seat, as has state Attorney General Eric Schmitt; and 8th District Rep. Jason Smith has not ruled out a bid. Three Democrats — Marine veteran Lucas Kunce; Scott Sifton, former state senator; and activist Timothy Shepard — have announced their intention to seek the party's nomination.