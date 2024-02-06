All sections
NewsSeptember 4, 2020

SEMO alum Cedric the Entertainer urges support for College Colors Day

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer, who grew up in Caruthersville, Missouri, and is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, is using social media to encourage Redhawks fans to wear the school’s colors today, National College Colors Day. Started in 2004, Colors Day is held on the Friday before Labor Day to challenge Americans to display team spirit...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cedric "the Entertainer" Kyles encourages Southeast Missouri State University supporters to wear red and black Friday in honor of National College Colors Day.
Cedric "the Entertainer" Kyles encourages Southeast Missouri State University supporters to wear red and black Friday in honor of National College Colors Day.Living at Southeast Facebook page screenshot

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer, who grew up in Caruthersville, Missouri, and is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, is using social media to encourage Redhawks fans to wear the school’s colors today, National College Colors Day.

Started in 2004, Colors Day is held on the Friday before Labor Day to challenge Americans to display team spirit.

The 56-year old comic, born Cedric Kyles, graduated from Southeast in 1987 with a degree in mass communications.

In a 36-second video uploaded Wednesday to the Living at Southeast Facebook group, Kyles delivered his message.

“Y’all rock those Redhawk colors, man,” he said. “(Wear) red and black all day.”

Kyles worked as an insurance closing adjuster and substitute high school teacher before turning his attentions full-time to comedy.

He co-starred on TV’s “The Steve Harvey Show” and appeared in the 2002 film “Barbershop.”

He was inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame in 2008 and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Kyles was parade marshal for Southeast’s Homecoming parade in October 2007. His mother, Rosetta Boyce Kyles, is also a Southeast alum, graduating in 1975.

Local News
